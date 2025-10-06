Who Is Kelsea Ballerini? Meet the country star linked to Keith Urban’s inner circle

Kelsea Ballerini isn’t just one of country music’s biggest modern stars, she’s also making headlines for her personal life in the wake of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s split.

At 32, the Tennessee-born singer-songwriter has lived much of her adult life in the spotlight, from early fame to back-to-back high-profile romances, and now, fresh rumours linking her to Keith’s inner circle.

(Credit: Getty)

Who is Kelsea Ballerini?

Born and raised in Knoxville, Kelsea began writing songs as a teenager and was signed to Black River Entertainment at just 19.

By 2015, her debut single “Love Me Like You Mean It” had topped the charts, making her the first solo female artist in nearly a decade to send a debut single to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

Since then, she’s released multiple albums, scored Grammy nominations, and earned a reputation as one of the genre’s most authentic voices.

Kelsea recently split from Chase Stokes. (Credit: Getty)

Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s relationship history

Kelsea has also faced her share of heartbreak. She divorced fellow country singer Morgan Evans in 2022, opening up later about the difficult decision to leave her marriage. “I just felt like I had to be honest with myself,” she said in a candid interview, noting that the split was about choosing growth over comfort.

By early 2023, she was back in the headlines when she began dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. The two went Instagram official just weeks after she slid into his DMs, with Kelsea admitting on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she was simply ready to “put herself out there.” For a while, their romance seemed picture-perfect, with red carpet debuts, a shared home, and even lyrical nods to their relationship on her 2024 album Patterns.

But behind the scenes, cracks started to form. Insiders told Us Weekly the couple “had been arguing a lot” and struggled to communicate while juggling hectic schedules. Another source revealed that Chase’s alleged jealousy played a part, with Kelsea reportedly growing tired of being “grilled” about her whereabouts when they were apart.

By September 2025, the two quietly split after nearly three years together. “It was a hard split,” a source told the publication, “but there’s still a lot of love between them.”

Kelsea and Keith have a long friendship. (Credit: Getty)

Inside Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini’s friendship

With Keith’s personal life under the spotlight, attention has also turned to some of his friendships in the music industry, including with fellow country stars Maggie Baugh and Kelsea Ballerini, who are both making headlines of their own.

An insider exclusively told Woman’s Day: “It’s true he and Maggie Baugh have been working closely together, but he’s also still very close to Kelsea Ballerini, who’s also newly single.”

As collaborators and colleagues in the country music scene, Keith and Kelsea have crossed paths frequently over the years and maintained a supportive friendship. While there’s no suggestion that their relationship has been anything other than professional, the insider adds that he has plenty of support around him. “Keith has no shortage of shoulders to cry on,” they explained.

As for Kelsea herself, friends say she’s focused on her music and finding happiness outside of relationships. “She’s staying positive and determined to be true to herself and not fall down the spiral of feeling sorry for herself,” one source told Us Weekly. “She’s sad it didn’t work out with Chase, but she’s been blessed with such a strong support network.”

