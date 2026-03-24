Kelly Osbourne navigating ‘strain’ in her relationship with Sid Wilson amid rumours couple have ended their engagement

Eight months after they got engaged in front of Kelly’s family – including her late father, Ozzy – Kelly Osbourne and her fiancé, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, are navigating a “challenging” time in their relationship.

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It will come as news to no-one that Kelly, 41, has been struggling to cope, mentally and emotionally, following the death of her beloved dad on July 22, 2025.

To make things harder, ever since, she’s been splitting her time between the UK, where her mum Sharon resides, and Iowa, USA, where she lives on a 40-hectare farm with Sid, 49, and their three-year-old son, Sidney.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne were last pictured together attending the Grammy Awards in LA on February 1. (Credit: Getty Images)

“She’s been in a challenging headspace for several reasons,” a source told People magazine. “It’s been very emotional for her. She’s had a lot going on.

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“Ozzy’s death still affects her deeply. She’s very focused on being there for her mum right now. They’re incredibly close and that’s been her priority.”

Pulled from pillar to post

With her attention being pulled in two very different directions, the insider noted that something has to give.

“It’s been hard for Kelly and Sid to balance everything, especially with different priorities about where to spend time,” they said. “This has put a strain on their relationship.”

On March 24, the Daily Mail reported that the couple had, in fact, called off their engagement – wild rumours that quickly spread like wildfire.

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A source tells Woman’s Day that friends and loved ones have had their concerns for the couple for some time.

The engaged couple are doting parents to three-year-old son Sidney. (Credit: Instagram)

Indeed, they actually believe that some “time out” could be a good thing if they are to salvage their relationship in the long run.

“Things have been terrible since Ozzy died,” they note. “There’s no doubt Kelly’s going through a seriously dark level of grief and it’s almost predictable that she’d self-sabotage and blow up her relationship.

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“She’s hurting and testing everyone by pushing them away, but the fear is she’s now only hurting herself.

“The good news is Kelly and Sid have known each other for more than two decades. They have a lot of history together, not just [their son] Sidney, and have shared countless ups and downs, both as friends and as a couple.

“She seems to be pushing him away, but there is hope they’ll work through this. The problem is Kelly needs to get out of this terrible slump that’s affecting her health.”

Neither Kelly nor Sid have commented on the speculation.

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“I think this picture says it all!” Kelly captioned this photo of Sid proposing backstage at her dad’s final Black Sabbath concert at Villa Park in July 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Fears for frail Kelly

In recent months, Kelly has come under intense scrutiny for her increasingly frail appearance.

Those close to the star are concerned for her wellbeing as she struggles to cope with the loss of her beloved dad, which hit her particularly hard.

Following another worrying appearance, at the BRIT Awards on February 28, Kelly took to social media to slam those criticising her.

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“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” she wrote the next day. “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I support and love most.

“None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way!”

Our source says Sid is also concerned for Kelly – and he’s hoping that she’ll have the time and space to put her wellbeing first.

“It’s torture for Sid to watch the mother of his son suffer so badly – she’s wasting away,” they say. “There is hope of getting her into a wellness retreat to reboot her health. She’s a shadow of her former self.”

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Friends for decades

Kelly and Sid have known each other for more than two decades – first introduced when Sid’s heavy metal band, Slipknot, toured with Ozzfest, a festival founded by Kelly’s parents, Ozzy and Sharon.

They went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2022 and their son, Sidney, was born later that year.

The couple became engaged in July 2025, with Sid surprising Kelly with a proposal in front of her family backstage at her dad Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert at Villa Park in Birmingham. The sweet moment was captured on camera, with Kelly sharing the footage on Instagram.

If the shock on her face wasn’t proof enough, she took to the comments to insist she had no idea it was coming.

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“Hell no I had no clue I was trying to leave and my mum dragged me back to the party and asked me to find her a microphone. I thought she was just gonna thank everyone for coming,” she explained.

The couple were last seen in public together at the Grammy Awards in LA on February 1.

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