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Keith Urban’s plan to win back ex-wife Nicole Kidman revealed!

The singer is showing up for their kids to prove he’s a changed man.
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Keith Urban was devastated to have been left out in the cold by his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who publicly took their mother’s side in his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

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Now, with tensions finally beginning to thaw between the pair, Keith is putting his all into trying to get back in his girls’ good books in an apparent bid to win his ex-wife back.

“Keith has big regrets over walking away from his marriage. He still loves Nicole and always will. And he’s starting to fear he should have stayed and worked things out,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“There’s no doubt he’d go back to her in a flash if she’d have him. He thinks getting on the same page with the kids and making a big effort to nail co-parenting may be the best way back to Nicole’s heart.”

Keith Urban is reportedly regretting his hasty decision to divorce Nicole Kidman
Amid simmering tensions in their relationship, Keith Urban is said to be having regrets over divorcing Nicole Kidman – and is trying to rebuild his relationship with his girls to win her back! (Credit: Getty Images)
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Birthday olive branch

Ahead of Sunday’s milestone 18th birthday on July 7, Nicole, 59, and Keith both shared gushing tributes on Instagram.

“Happy 18th my angel, you couldn’t be more loved,” Nicole captioned two adorable childhood snaps of Sunday.

Keith, meanwhile, posted a recent pic of Sunday from Paris Fashion Week. He wrote, “Happy birthday Munchkin. Love you. Dad xxxx.”

Surprisingly, Nicole also made the unexpected move of extending an olive branch to her ex.

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“Things are still a bit sensitive between Nicole and Keith, but she did invite him to Sunday’s birthday party. It was a big step in repairing the situation,” the insider notes.

Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman are as close as any daughter and mother
As close as any mother and daughter could be, Nicole is helping Sunday Rose navigate the cutthroat world of modelling. (Credit: Media Mode)

While grateful, Keith decided to organise his own special birthday lunch for Sunday and her little sister.

“There’s a real sense that things are calming down between them,” the source adds. “After a rough start, Nicole and Keith are showing up as a much stronger co-parenting team.”

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Showing him what he’s missing

Indeed, their new-found ability to co-parent cohesively has strengthened the 58-year-old singer’s resolve to work things out with Nicole.

“He misses his beautiful family and he’s eating up every communication he has with Nic,” the source explains. “It’s given him renewed hope that all is not lost.”

Nicole Kidman paid tribute to daughter Sunday Rose on her 18th birthday
“Happy 18th my angel, you couldn’t be more loved,” Nicole captioned this photo on Instagram for her daughter’s birthday on July 7. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Still, with his daughters growing up fast, Keith is focused on mending his relationship with his girls while he still has the chance.

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As her modelling career soars – walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week on July 6 for her second consecutive year – Sunday is looking to relocate to New York.

“He knows Sunday’s ready to fly the coop so he’s relieved to get in some bonding time with her before then,” the insider says. “There’s hope that, over time, the girls will come to need and appreciate having their dad be available.

“He’s not letting his kids disappear into the sunset thinking he doesn’t care.”

Faith Margaret, Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman have been a tightknit trio since Nic's divorce from Keith Urban
Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose stuck by their mum’s side in the wake of her divorce from their dad Keith Urban, after she was reportedly blindsided by his decision to end their 19-year marriage. (Credit: Getty Images)
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On the same page

When it comes to Sunday and Faith, 15, there’s plenty Nicole and Keith don’t agree on.

However, they remain in firm agreement that they need their father in their life. 

“Nicole was always close to her own father, who guided her through some tough times. As hurt as she is over this divorce, she knows Keith has a good heart and is a rock-solid dad,” says the insider.

“His input is invaluable – and she’s going to need him to play ‘bad cop’ as the girls get older!”

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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