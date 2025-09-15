Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Bruce Willis’ wife makes emotional divorce confession amid actor’s dementia diagnosis 

Emma Heming Willis is sharing a vulnerable look inside her marriage.
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce WillisGood Morning America/Instagram

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has revealed that she briefly considered divorcing the actor before he was diagnosed with dementia. 

The 47-year-old, who married the Die Hard actor in 2009, shared the candid confession in an interview with Vanity Fair, admitting she was “alarmed” by her husband’s personality changes at the time. 

“What is going on?” she recalled asking herself. “This is not the person that I married. Something is just so off.”

“I just couldn’t figure it out,” she added, admitting to the publication that before her husband’s diagnosis, she was worried he didn’t love her anymore. 

“I felt like my marriage was crumbling,” she explained, revealing she had considered divorce at the time. 

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis
The pair wed in 2009. (Credit: Instagram)

The candid admission comes just weeks after Emma announced that she had made the “hard decision” to move the actor into a separate home amid his dementia battle. 

“Bruce would want that for our daughters,” she said of Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, on Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special.

“He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

Man wearing a hat on a red ATV with two smiling children, surrounded by green trees and grass.
Bruce and Emma share two daughters. (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

Has Emma Willis written a book?

Emma’s latest comments come as she releases her first book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which hit Australian shelves on September 9.

The memoir follows Bruce’s health journey following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023. 

The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path book cover
Describing the project as “bittersweet and surreal,” Emma told fans on Instagram that the book “holds stories, lessons, and wisdom.” 

“My hope is that it will be a lifeline for caregivers and a guide for families and friends who want to better understand how to support them.” 

Buy The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path by Emma Heming Willis, here

