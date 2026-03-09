Courteney Cox sparks break-up rumours with co-star sleepover!

Trouble is brewing between Courteney Cox and long-time partner, Johnny McDaid.

Sources claim the Snow Patrol frontman has been left “worried” following reports the actress spent the night with a former co-star at her home in New York.

The Friends actress, 61, was seen dining out at a wine bar with Greg Kinnear, 62, on February 20. The pair later returned to her Manhattan home together.

Greg, who appeared as Courteney’s onscreen husband in the 2022 horror series Shining Vale, is married in real life to British model Helen Labdon. He was seen the next day wheeling a suitcase after staying the night at Courteney’s place.

Together for 13 years, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid last attended the US Open in New York City together in September 2025. (Credit: Getty Images)

While Greg’s reps have confirmed the pair “have been close friends for years”, it’s done nothing to calm Johnny’s nerves.

“Johnny’s now worried. This is the last thing he needs when he’s about to go on tour,” says the source.

“It’s going to make it very hard for him to concentrate if she’s having sleepovers with married men while he’s in Europe.

“He wants Courteney to join him, but she may be filming so unable to commit to that just yet.”

Roller-coaster romance

Courteney and Johnny have had a famously tumultuous relationship.

The pair met at a house party thrown by the Scream star in 2013.

The Friends star was seen enjoying dinner with her former Shining Vale co-star Greg Kinnear in New York on February 20, before leaving together. (Credit: Backgrid)

After Courteney admitted to having a crush on the guitarist, the couple were set up by friend Sacha Baron Cohen.

They were spotted together for the first time at pal Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas bash in December that year, before walking their first red carpet as a couple at Cinemagic’s LA showcase in Santa Monica on March 10, 2014.

That June, they announced their engagement – though People reportedly “confirmed” that news as early as February. Courteney’s daughter Coco, now 21, with ex-husband David Arquette played a role in Johnny’s proposal.

However, by December 2015, the couple had ended their engagement. A source told People they had been “having problems for a long time”.

Greg and Courteney walked into a cocktail bar in Tribeca separately, before Greg was seen leaving his co-star’s apartment the next morning. (Credit: Backgrid)

No plans to marry

The following March, they reconciled, confirming that they were back together but no longer engaged in May 2016.

Though they seemingly have no plans to marry anytime soon, Courteney told People in October 2018 that they’re as good as wed.

“We’re not married. I’m married in my heart,” she said.

Johnny added that they have an official ceremony “every morning when we look at each other”.

Greg and Courteney planned married parents Terry and Pat Phelps in Shining Vale for two seasons. (Credit: Supplied)

Despite being kept apart on different continents during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the couple weathered that storm and had appeared to be stronger than ever. This his latest development, however, may suggest otherwise.

“It was kind of reckless of her and Greg to have a sleepover when [his wife] Helen’s back in LA with his three kids,” our source says. “It certainly got them both in the doghouse for not even thinking about how it would look.

“Johnny and Helen are annoyed they weren’t more careful. It’s such basic B-list stuff.”

