Courteney Cox isn’t just an iconic actress, she’s also a doting mother to her daughter, Coco Arquette.

The Friends star welcomed her first and only child with her ex-husband, David Arquette, in 2004, and the mother-daughter duo share a very close bond. Here’s everything to know about Coco.

HOW OLD IS COCO ARQUETTE?

Believe it or not, it’s been 20 years since Courteney Cox and David Arquette welcomed their baby girl, with Coco arriving on 13 June 2004.

After years of struggling to have a baby, the former couple – who split in 2013 – announced the pregnancy six months prior to giving birth.

“I’m gonna have a ton of fun being a dad,” David told People at the time. “I can’t wait to read stories and play games and the whole thing.”

The stars, who married in 1999, candidly discussed their attempts to become parents, with Courteney saying in 2003, “I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them.”

Coco’s name has a special meaning, as she’s actually named after her mother.

“It’s sort of an abbreviation of ‘COurteney COx’ … ‘CoCo’,” David confirmed to George Lopez on Lopez Tonight in 2010.

WHAT DOES COCO ARQUETTE LOOK LIKE NOW?

As she has grown up, people have been quick to draw comparisons between Coco and her famous parents, with many fans expressing that she looks exactly like her dad.

During a 2018 interview with New Beauty, Courteney revealed that she encourages their daughter to experiment with her beauty look, but used to only allow her to wear mascara to school.

“I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression. As long as she’s not sexualizing herself, it’s really just what makes her feel good,” she said. “But I want to keep an open relationship with her. I care more about what she’s watching than what she’s putting on her face.”

At the time, Courteney added that her daughter was already on top of her skin care routine, too.

“She’s obsessed with makeup tutorials and she’s really into taking care of her skin. She’s 13 and you know what comes with that. I wasn’t like that as a kid. I was much more into decorating my room and laying in the sun. I had no idea about sun damage. Coco’s more on it.”

WHAT DOES COCO ARQUETTE DO?

Though Coco has mostly shied away from the spotlight, she does share some glimpses into her life via her social media pages, and she’s also a talented singer.

“She’s a really good singer,” Courteney previously said of her only child. “I don’t know where she got it.”

David also told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s an incredible singer and she loves acting.”

“It’s getting more serious now and you know the performances even are becoming more, you know, polished. So it’s exciting to see,” he revealed in 2021.

Courteney has shared many videos featuring her daughter’s impressive singing skills, and the duo often perform together with Courteney playing piano while Coco belts out songs.

Coco also dipped her toe into the acting pool back in March 2017, when she appeared in the music video for Monogem’s song ‘ Wild’. She made her onscreen debut more than 30 years after her actress mum played Bruce Springsteen’s love interest in the visual for his 1984 song, ‘Dancing In the Dark.’

The proud mum has also praised Coco’s commitment to the environment and making the world a better place.

“She knows more than I do. She teaches me everything,” Courteney told Fox News.

