Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crumbling like their mansion?

It was once the shining beacon of luxury in Byron Bay, but it looks like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s $50 million mega-mansion has fallen into disrepair!

New aerial photos of the property show dirt and grime appearing to grow on its concrete walls, with many of its metal fixtures going rusty.

Outdoor furniture – which includes yoga mats and lounge cushions – also appear to be scattered across the home’s sprawling terraces.

The shock photos come as Chris, 42, and Elsa, 49, continue to spend time overseas, both together and separately – most notably Chris, who was spotted celebrating his birthday in Ibiza without Elsa in August.

This and the state of their home is said to have pals “worried” they’re officially “heading in different directions”.

“They’ve not had the time to spend on their marriage or their family home and it’s not like Chris to let things get so bad,” says the insider.

“He knows his neighbours have to put up with a lot living next door to an A-list celebrity, the least he can do is make sure his house isn’t becoming an eyesore.”

Rust has appeared on the roof while the trees look like they’re dying. (Image: Backgrid)

“FORTRESS HEMSWORTH”

Nicknamed “Fortress Hemsworth” by Byron locals, Chris and Elsa purchased the land for their 4.2-hectare estate in 2014, and construction began three years later.

The shopping centre-sized home, which took construction crews six years to build, features many lavish amenities fit for one of Australia’s most high-profile actors, including six massive bedrooms, a media room, a spa, and a bowling alley.

To help the Thor star keep fit, the home has both an indoor and outdoor gyms as well as an Olympic-length infinity pool that’s estimated to have cost $500,000 to build.

Earlier this year, Elsa revealed the couple relocated to Australia to get away from the hustle and bustle of LA.

“When you’re in La, work suffocates you,” The Fast and Furious actress told News Corp.

“There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry. It can make you lose perspective.”

