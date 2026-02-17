All the details of Ada Nicodemou’s “timeless and elegant” engagement ring

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart delighted fans over the weekend by revealing their romantic Valentine’s Day proposal.

Now, TV WEEK has the inside scoop on Ada’s stunning engagement ring.

James, 50, got down on bended knee to pop the question to his Home And Away co-star Ada, 48, in a Sydney park with their nearest and dearest present. The couple shared video from the romantic occasion to social media on February 15.

And the actor – whose H&A character Justin is married to Ada’s Leah – presented his fiancée with a striking diamond ring to seal the deal.

According to Melbourne-based father-and-son jewellers Nick and Kosta Theochari, from Australia’s most awarded jewellers, MDT Design – who did not design Ada’s ring – James chose a timeless and elegant declaration of his love for Ada.

James Stewart popped the question to girlfriend of two years, Ada Nicodemou, on Valentine’s Day. (Credit: Instagram)

“The ring appears to feature a square cushion cut diamond weighing approximately 2 to 2.5 carats,” general manager and jeweller Kosta tells TV WEEK. “The stone looks to be a rare white diamond, likely in the D to F colour range. There are no visible heavy inclusions, which would suggest a clarity grade of SI1 or higher. Overall, it presents as a beautifully bright and well-proportioned stone.”

Though to the untrained eye, the sparkler appears to be a princess cut bezel set ring on a gold band, Kosta says that’s not the case.

“On closer inspection, the slightly softened corners and subtle rounding of the edges indicate it is actually a square cushion cut diamond,” he notes. “The stone appears to be in a classic four-claw setting rather than a bezel. This style highlights the diamond beautifully while allowing maximum light to enter the stone, enhancing its brilliance.

“The band has a more modern feel with a flat profile compared to the more common and traditional half round or knife edge band.”

While oval solitaire diamonds have been in fashion in recent years – most notably among celebrities – Kosta calls Ada’s square cushion cut diamond “more distinctive” and a “timeless and elegant” option.

“Cushion cut diamonds appeal to those who love a squarer shape but still want the softness and sparkle associated with a round brilliant,” he explains. “While round, oval, pear and emerald cut solitaires tend to be the most common choices, cushion cuts remain a timeless and elegant option that offers something just a little different.”

He adds that there’s been a “noticeable shift” in celebrities choosing designs that are “more unique and personal” rather than simply following trends. “Celebrities are increasingly choosing rings that reflect their individuality,” he says. “In many cases, they’re aiming to be the trendsetters rather than following what’s already popular and selecting designs that stand out and feel distinctive to them.”

As for the big question on everyone’s lips – the price! – Kosta estimates its value at approximately $52,000.

“Assuming the diamond is natural,” he notes, along with the “exact specifications of the stone”.

Ada and James confirmed their romance in an interview with Stellar magazine in July 2024.

This will be the second marriage for both stars.

Ada married chef Chrys Xipolitas in 2007, welcoming son Johnas together in August 2012. The couple separated in late 2015.

James was previously in a relationship with his Packed To The Rafters co-star Jessica Marais, with whom he has 13-year-old daughter Scout.

In July 2019, he married former Home And Away co-star Sarah Roberts after 18 months together. The actress announced their split in April 2024.

