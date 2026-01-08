Brynne Edelsten charged with drug trafficking

Melbourne socialite Brynne Edelsten has been charged with drug trafficking.

The 42-year-old, who first rose to fame when she married Australian billionaire Geoffrey Edelsten in 2009, has been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and possessing other drugs, including ketamine, 1.4-Butanediol and vials of steroids.

The American reality TV star refused to answer reporters’ questions as she left the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after appearing at a bail variation hearing.

She was charged on December 30, after police raided her home in Melbourne’s inner north suburb of Fitzroy.

She was released on bail, with her mother Mariel Gordon flying in from Arizona to provide $5000 surety at the hearing on Wednesday. She will return to court in April and until then she must report to her local police station three times a week and is banned from leaving Victoria.

Brynne was only 25 years old when she was set up on a blind date with then-67-year-old Geoffrey in Las Vegas in 2008.

The following year, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Melbourne’s Crown Casino, which reportedly cost upwards of $3 million.

“There were 500 guests, and I knew seven or 11 people. That was my family,” she told 7News Spotlight: The Fame Game in 2022.

Soon a household name herself, Brynne appeared on Dancing With The Stars and her own reality TV show called Brynne: My Bedazzled Life before divorcing Geoffrey in 2014.

“[My marriage] is what threw me into the spotlight. It was kind of a big wedding, and kind of a big deal when we got married,” she told the program.

“I haven’t probably had the best relationships since then.”

Brynne had refused to sign a prenup, meaning she stood to get a huge sum in the divorce, however Geoffrey filed for bankruptcy just a week before their split after it was revealed he was more than $18 million in debt.

The reality star didn’t receive much in terms of a divorce payout when it was finalised in 2015 and she later told the Daily Telegraph she owed more than $70,000 in legal fees before declaring bankruptcy.

She was struggling in her personal life too, revealing on The Fame Game: “I had no sense of self-worth at that time.

“And so to actually rebuild myself and love myself again and get back on my own two feet… I was so lucky to have that support behind me.”

After a series of failed relationships, Brynne announced in early 2022 that she was pregnant and planning to raise the baby on her own.

“There’s no man in the picture,” she told our sister publication New Idea at the time.

“I told the father, though. I would never keep the father of my child apart – I don’t think that’s ever going to be something that happens.”

She welcomed her daughter, Starr Amari Gordon, in April 2022.

“I didn’t think I could have kids, so falling pregnant was the last thing on my mind. I went to the doctor, and turned out I was five months,” she told New Idea at the time.

“The dad is aware of her, but no, he’s not in the picture. It’s one of those things … I’m happy to have her all to myself. Maybe I’m selfish, but she can be all mine.”

