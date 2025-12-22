How response to roast chicken led Brooklyn Beckham ‘to block his family’

The reaction to a video about a roast chicken reportedly sparked Brooklyn Beckham’s decision to block his entire family on social media.

Brooklyn, 26, shared a recipe for “beer brined chicken with mashed potatoes” on his social channels recently – spruiking a clothing brand called Express at the same time and causing quite the online reaction in the process.

The video involved Brooklyn “beer-brining” chicken meat for 24 hours, cooking it before finally “putting some rosemary butter around” and presenting the finished dish to the camera, declaring, “that is my simple way of making a chicken breast, some potatoes and vegetables in my Express”.

Among those responding to the recipe was his mum Victoria, who shared a simple ‘like’ – a reaction that could be seen as an olive branch given the reported ongoing rift between her and her son.

Brooklyn’s chicken video, left, was met with a ‘like’ by Victoria, with the other Beckhams, right. (Credit: Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham/davidbeckham)

Her response was swiftly followed by a slew of comments from fans urging Brooklyn – who is married to American actress Nicola Peltz – to bury the hatchet with his family.

“Victoria liked this post. Yay!!! Family is everything,” one commenter shared to Instagram. “Go and see your parents, you will regret it later in life,” another added.

“Speak to your parents – only one life and it is very precious,” a third weighed in.

Hours later, Brooklyn blocked Victoria, 51, his father David, 50, brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and sister Harper, 14, from social media – meaning they can no longer see any content he uploads from the LA home he shares with his 30-year-old wife.

Cruz jumped in to defend his mum and dad. (Credit: Instagram/cruzbeckham)

It was initially reported that the Beckham family had “unfollowed” him – however Cruz quickly released an extraordinary statement.

“Not true,” he shared in his own post. “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.

“Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked . . . as did I.”

Cruz’s response marked the first time any member of the Beckham household had directly responded to claims of a rift.

A source told The Sun, David and Victoria were “heartbroken” over the turn of events.

“All they want is for things to be fixed but with every week they just seem to be getting worse.

“Unsurprisingly, Cruz and Romeo are furious that Brooklyn would make such a public attack.

“As for Brooklyn, he wants things fixed in private and not played out on social media, although his actions have resulted in quite the opposite.”

The Beckham family can no longer see posts Brooklyn makes from the home he shares with Nicola. (Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

Back in September, Brooklyn himself was asked about the reported rift by the Daily Mail.

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things,” Beckham told the outlet, “but I have a very supportive wife.”

“Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy,” the 26-year-old added.

