‘If Brooklyn writes a book, Brand Beckham will be over’: Biographer speaks out

It’s the beginning of the end for the House of Beckham, says celebrity biographer Tom Bower.

The outspoken author of The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power claims Brooklyn Beckham’s sensational social media takedown could be the first of many revelations, which will destroy the image his parents David and Victoria spent a lifetime creating.

“Brooklyn has a lot to say,” the author tells Woman’s Day. “He is in a position to attack the image the Beckhams have worked hard to create.

“He can say ‘I’ve got to get it off my chest, I’m sick to death of it, I’m going to tell them and the world what I think’. It’s open warfare.”

Tom Bower says Brooklyn has “a lot to say”. (Credit: Getty)

The celebrity biographer believes that Brooklyn is likely to pen a tell-all book – mirroring the likes of Prince Harry with the best-selling Spare – something the expert says Brooklyn will see as “catharsis, revenge and a huge money-maker”.

“Brooklyn would make millions, but it would also be a vehicle for his resurrection and self-esteem,” the author explains.

“Clearly, he’d need a ghostwriter – he undoubtedly got help with his Instagram statement. His parents didn’t even read their ghosted autobiographies.”

At the heart of Brooklyn’s hurt lies sensational allegations surrounding his April 2022 wedding to American heiress Nicola Peltz.

Central to the story is a claim, made by Brooklyn, that his mother Victoria “hijacked” his nuptials and danced “very inappropriately” with him, leaving him “uncomfortable and humiliated”.

The author thinks Brooklyn could write a book like Harry. (Credit: Getty)

DJ Fat Tony, a guest and performer on the day, claimed bride Nicola, 31, left in tears when Latin singer Marc Anthony called Victoria “the most beautiful woman in the room” and invited her to dance with her son on stage.

He said Nicola’s family followed their daughter and, once the dance was done, a “devastated” Brooklyn did too.

“There’s no doubt Victoria said to Marc Anthony, ‘Call me and Brooklyn up for the wedding dance’”, Tom tells Woman’s Day.

“Brooklyn has clearly got an enormous amount of unknown material. Victoria was furious she was cut out of the wedding preparations and was a walk-on part at the wedding, which she hated.

“She didn’t understand that, compared to the Peltzes, she’s just a celebrity and the Peltzes aristocrats, in Florida.”

Since his social media outburst, Tom says David and Victoria are “trying to leave it until things calm down”.

“But their silence is also because they don’t know what to do,” he explains. “David and Victoria are powerless, they can’t control him [Brooklyn] and it’s a great problem for them.”

“Brooklyn’s outburst shows any attempts they were making to reconcile have been undermined,” the author adds.

“They could try to reach out, but I don’t know whether that would work, because it’s not just about Brooklyn, but Nicola too. She seems to uncompromisingly dislike Victoria and that’s a great problem for her.”

Tom claims Victoria and David “don’t know what to do”. (Credit: Instagram/victoriabeckham)

Tom maintains that Brooklyn married into a “solid living family” in the Peltzes and saw in them “what he hadn’t had – a close family unit”.

“And of course, he is a brand with Nicola, which is what annoys the Beckhams so much,” the author goes on.

And he foresees more trouble to come.

“I’m sure his relationship with his siblings is bad, as they’re even more subservient to their parents than Brooklyn was,” Tom claims.

“David expects his family to stay loyal to him and the brand. I feel very sorry for the children, all they can do is be celebrities.

“When they do realize how awful it is, as Brooklyn has, the real problem is that he’s struggling to find an identity and become independent.”

So should the Beckhams be worried?

Tom Bower is clear: “If Brooklyn writes a book, then Brand Beckham will be over.”

With reporting by Kerry Parnell

