Amanda Keller lined up for new Millionaire Hot Seat reboot!

It seems Amanda Keller could have a new job! The Australian game show landscape is about to get even more competitive with news Millionaire Hot Seat is returning to our screens after a nearly two-year hiatus!

Advertisement

Ten is said to be behind the reboot of the beloved game show, which was hosted by Eddie McGuire for its entire 15-year run on Nine, and word is they’re eager to bring the format forward with a fresh design and a brand new host.

A WIN FOR WOMEN

“It’s 100 per cent going to be a female host,” a well-placed TV insider spills to Woman’s Day, adding that the name currently being thrown around is none other than Amanda!

The role would come at a good time for Amanda, 63, after her long-time Gold FM breakfast show alongside Brendan “Jonesy” Jones was sensationally switched to the drivetime slot to make way for a new brekkie show with Christian O’Connell, and in turn, opened up her schedule for more TV.

Eddie’s hosted the show since 2009. (Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

We also hear that Amanda’s name has long been associated with a TV reboot, with Ten telling her the role would be “part of her deal for leaving The Living Room” when it was axed – officially “rested” – in 2022.

While Amanda certainly has the chops to take over from TV stalwart Eddie, she may have a few hot contenders on her heels, with TV Tonight reporting that Rebecca Gibney and Carrie Bickmore also have their names in the ring for the plum gig.

Amanda’s name has long been associated with a reboot. (Credit: Getty)

UPFRONT NEWS

Filming of the series is set to commence in Melbourne in September, and while Ten is yet to confirm the details, a spokesperson provided a titillating update, saying, “We look forward to making the 2026 content announcements at our Upfront presentation in the next few months.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.