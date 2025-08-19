Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Amanda Keller lined up for new Millionaire Hot Seat reboot!

She could be set to take Eddie McGuire's hot seat.
It seems Amanda Keller could have a new job! The Australian game show landscape is about to get even more competitive with news Millionaire Hot Seat is returning to our screens after a nearly two-year hiatus!

Ten is said to be behind the reboot of  the beloved game show, which was hosted by Eddie McGuire for its entire 15-year run on Nine, and word is they’re eager to bring the format forward with a fresh design and a brand new host.

A WIN FOR WOMEN

“It’s 100 per cent going to be a female host,” a well-placed TV insider spills to Woman’s Day, adding that the name currently being thrown around is none other than Amanda!

The role would come at  a good time for Amanda, 63, after her long-time Gold FM breakfast show alongside Brendan “Jonesy” Jones was sensationally switched to the drivetime slot to make way for a new brekkie show with Christian O’Connell, and in turn, opened up her schedule for more TV.

A man in a suit
Eddie’s hosted the show since 2009. (Credit: Nine)
We also hear that Amanda’s name has long been associated with a TV reboot, with Ten telling her the role would be “part of her deal for leaving The Living Room” when it was axed – officially “rested” – in 2022.

While Amanda certainly has the chops to take over from TV stalwart Eddie, she may have a few hot contenders on her heels, with TV Tonight reporting that Rebecca Gibney and Carrie Bickmore also have their names in the ring for  the plum gig.

A woman in a suit covered with silver stars
Amanda’s name has long been associated with a reboot. (Credit: Getty)

UPFRONT NEWS

Filming of the series is set to commence in Melbourne in September, and while Ten is yet to confirm the details, a spokesperson provided a titillating update, saying, “We look forward to making the 2026 content announcements at our Upfront presentation in the next few months.”

