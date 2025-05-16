Rack up frequent flyer points with this clever shopping hack

Travelling and frequent flyer points go hand in hand – just like airports and a cheeky stroll through duty-free.

Advertisement

So, imagine if there were a way to indulge before take-off – and top up your points balance at the same time.

Well, now there is and it’s thanks to a new deal between Qantas Frequent Flyer and Lotte Duty Free – one of the world’s biggest names in duty-free retail.

So how does the frequent flyer points hack work?

Travellers looking to boost their points balance before take-off can turn duty-free goodies into Qantas Points by shopping eligible products in-store or online at Lotte Duty Free.

To earn points, Qantas Frequent Flyer members simply scan their digital membership card at checkout and receive one point for every dollar spent.

Advertisement

Even better, the offer extends to online purchases too.

Lotte Duty Free is offering travellers the chance to earn one point for every $1 spent at participating stores

Click & Collect means travellers can shop before they fly and pick up their items at the airport, either on departure or when they return.

Managing Director at Lotte Duty Free Oceania Sean Lee explained the ability to earn frequent flyer points while shopping duty-free is a win for travellers.

Advertisement

“Our partnership with Qantas Frequent Flyer redefines duty-free shopping, giving travellers even more reason to explore its benefits,” he said.

Earn frequent flyer points without leaving the ground

Travellers looking to make the most of the offer can shop at participating Lotte Duty Free up to 60 days before departure – with proof of an upcoming trip.

But, even if you’re not flying, there’s a way to cash in on the deal.

Non-travellers can purchase items at Lotte Duty Free stores at domestic retail prices and if they hold a frequent flyer membership with Qantas they’ll be rewarded with points.

Advertisement

The duty free stores offer an impressive range of products from luxury and beauty to alcohol and accessories

“Australians love earning Qantas Points,” said Karen Farrar, Executive Manager, Retail at Qantas Loyalty.

“Our new partnership with Lotte Duty Free gives members the chance to boost their points balance at the airport and before they even board their flight,”

Melbourne International Airport Brisbane International Airport Brisbane Domestic (Optique Store) Sydney CBD Where You Can Earn Points In-Store?

Duty-free deals

One of the best parts of duty-free shopping is the incredible variety.

Advertisement

With over 400 brands on offer at Lotte Duty Free, including big names like Prada, Ray-Ban and Coach in the accessories department, there’s truly something for everyone.

But no matter your budget, you’ll find a bargain worth snapping up.

Right now, for a limited time, top beauty brands like Estée Lauder and MAC are on sale.

There’s nothing nicer than picking up something special while at the airport

Advertisement

You’ll also find great deals on favourites like Clinique, Elizabeth Arden, and even Gucci.

And it’s not just cosmetics – there are savings alcohol, too.

Buy two bottles of your favourite drop and save 20 per cent.

For more information and full terms and conditions, head to the website here.



Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.