Paris In a Weekend: A 3-Day Guide For First-Time Visitors

Experiencing Paris in a weekend is still long enough to fall under its spell. Once you catch that first glimpse of the Eiffel Tower or the Arc de Triomphe, you’ll be instantly charmed. But with only a limited amount of time and so much to see, it’s hard to know where to start.

Here’s the ultimate itinerary for three jam-packed days in Paris…

The observation deck on top of the Arc de Triomphe has panoramic views of Paris. (Adobe Stock)

Day 1

Start the day by picking up a freshly baked croissant from a boulangerie (bakery), then head over to the iconic Eiffel Tower. Don’t go up it though – there are better vantage points in Paris!

Cross the Seine to Trocadéro, which will give you clear views of the Eiffel Tower – perfect for capturing the ultimate holiday pic. Then jump on the metro (the light green line), and take the train to Franklin D. Roosevelt. From here, you can walk down to the Arc de Triomphe. It’s worth going up to the arch’s observation deck for sweeping views of the city, which includes the Eiffel Tower.

Every trip to Paris should start with a visit to a boulangerie to pick up a freshly baked croissant. (Adobe Stock)

Once you’re done, wander down the Champs-Élysées, where you’ll find plenty of shops to peruse and places to eat at. We recommend walking a couple of blocks away from the main drag if you want to avoid the tourist traps. You can also check out the bustling food court in Galeries Lafayette.

At the end of the Champs-Élysées, you’ll find Place de la Concorde – the site where Marie Antoinette was beheaded during the French Revolution in 1793. From here, you can enter Jardin des Tuileries, one of Paris’ most famous public gardens. Pick up a snack from one of the food vendors located in the gardens, and then pull up a chair around one of the ponds.

Cross the Seine to Trocadéro for uninterrupted views of the Eiffel Tower. (Adobe Stock)

Continue through the gardens until you reach the Louvre Museum, and spend the rest of the day browsing the artworks inside. The Louvre closes at 6pm most days, but if you go on a Friday, it’s open until 9.45pm.

Finish out the day with a sunset river cruise along the Seine. While Paris is beautiful at all times of the day, there’s something magical about seeing it when it’s all lit up at night!

A visit to the Louvre is essential if you’re a first-time visitor to Paris. (Adobe Stock)

Day 2

Begin the day in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. This area is renowned for having great food, so you’ll find no shortage of places to eat at.

Once you’re done, walk on over to Musée d’Orsay. This stunning art museum has been fitted out in an old train station, and houses all of the masters – Monet, Degas, Renoir, Cézanne, Manet and van Gogh.

The Musée d’Orsay is housed in an old train station and is a must. (Adobe Stock)

From here, it’s a 15-minute walk to Musée Rodin. This underrated art museum is home to the most comprehensive collection of Rodin’s artworks, including The Thinker sculpture. But it’s worth visiting just to wander through the stunning gardens.

Next, jump on the metro at Invalides (the light blue line), and take it all the way to Place de Clichy. Change to the purple line and get off at Pigalle, where you can spend the rest of the day exploring Montmartre. Take the steps up to the Basilique du Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre, and stroll through the historic markets. These charming street markets are still home to local artists.

If you’re exploring Paris in a weekend, make time for Montmartre – with its romantic cobblestone streets, it’s well worth the visit. (Adobe Stock)

After dinner, make your way over to the world-famous Moulin Rouge to take in a show. Be warned though – the shows tend to be quite risqué, so they may not be family-friendly!

Day 3

Begin your final day in Le Marais in the 4th arrondissement. This charming area is filled with boutique shops and cute little cafés. Make sure you nab a seat outside to people watch!

From here, you can wander down to Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, which recently reopened after being partially destroyed by a fire in April 2019.

The Notre-Dame has reopened following extensive repairs after a fire back in 2019. (Adobe Stock)

It’s a 17-minute walk from the Notre-Dame to the Panthéon, which is located in the Latin Quarter, a historical area of Paris. While you’re here, be sure to visit the famous Shakespeare and Company bookstore, and grab a bite to eat at one of the local cafés.

Take the metro from Châtelet to Opéra (start on the pink line, then change to the red line at Pyramides), and make your way to Palais Garnier, also known as the Paris Opera. Make sure you go inside – the interior is breathtaking!

The Paris Opera was the inspiration for The Phantom of the Opera – and you can see why! (Adobe Stock)

Finally, spend your last night back at the Eiffel Tower (take the light purple line on the metro from Opéra to École Militaire). Once the sun sets, the Eiffel Tower lights up with sparkly lights for five minutes on the hour, every hour. It’s absolutely magical, and the perfect way to finish up your Parisian holiday!

