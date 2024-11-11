What to know about cruising through the Bahamas

Picture this: clear open waters, tropical breezes, sun-kissed skin and the adventure of a lifetime aboard the MSC Meraviglia, cruising through picturesque Bahamas.

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie, a foodie, or someone just looking to kick back and relax, this cruise has something for everyone. I had the opportunity to hop on board for the trip of a lifetime where the fun never stopped, from sunrise to sunset!

NON-STOP ENTERTAINMENT

The MSC Meraviglia is a floating resort packed with activities! During the day, you can visit the sports complex which overlooks the main deck pool, brave the high ropes course, or as I thoroughly enjoyed, hitting the waterslides.

At night, the entertainment steps up a notch with Broadway-style shows, live comedy, and even cirque du soleil inspired performances at the Carousel lounge!

The main pool on the ship

Whether you’re into lounging by one of their four stunning pools sipping on cocktails or catching a high-energy show, there’s always something to keep you entertained.

As the sun sets, the party doesn’t stop with themed nights to keep you entertained. There are white, tropical and gala theme nights where everyone pulls out all the stops for the deck parties, but that’s not before taking a photo on the iconic sparkling steps made of 61,000 crystals!

TWO ICONIC DESTINATIONS

Our adventure included stops at two iconic destinations. First we docked in Orlando, Florida, where we visited the happiest place on earth – Disney World!

We headed to the Magic Kingdom where we got to meet beloved Disney characters, eat mickey pretzels and try out some of the thrilling rides. We just loved being able to soak in the atmosphere of one of the most iconic destinations in the world!

Then, we got to unwind at MSC’s private island, Ocean Cay, where we had a private tour with the island’s Marine Research Program Manager, Dr Owen O’Shea.

Disney World, Orlando was one of the stops of the cruise.

We were shown around the eco-friendly paradise which offers pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and an abundance of outdoor activities.

You can try your hand at snorkelling in the vibrant coral reefs, paddle boarding, jet skiing, exploring the nature trails or even just enjoying a gentle swim. And you can’t miss seeing all the Iguanas sunbaking on the rocks!

Before setting sail, catch the beach party light show from the island’s iconic lighthouse as the sun sets. This island is a pure tropical bliss!

DINING DELIGHTS

From gourmet dinners to casual bites, the food onboard is a treat! We’d start our day with a delicious breakfast at the buffet, where you’ll find everything from fresh pastries and fruit to made-to-order omelettes and an endless amount of hot dishes.

For lunch, you can explore a wide range of international cuisines, from sushi and Mediterranean food to classic American comforts.

The lobster roll from Ocean Cay

For dinner we were spoilt for choice! We enjoyed the elegance of the main dining room with a three-course meal but also tried out a wide selection of specialty restaurants including Ocean Cay for their delicious lobster, Butcher’s Cut for juicy steak and I can’t forget about the teppanyaki – talk about dinner and a show!

Don’t miss the desserts, especially Jean-Philippe’s chocolate (91 kinds to be exact) and coffee bar with the crepes and gelato being a cruise highlight! And with 24-hour room service, you can enjoy a late-night snack or a breakfast in bed on your private balcony whenever you feel like it.

RELAX, UNWIND, AND HAVE FUN

MSC Meraviglia is a floating city with pools, the aurea spa for massages and beauty treatments, a thermal area for relaxation, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and a shopping promenade with LED screen roof shows. You’ll never run out of things to do!

Plus, kids have their own dedicated areas with activities tailored to every age group. But we can’t let the kids have all the fun, so everyone can enjoy the virtual reality gaming centre with Formula1 and flight simulators and even bowling!

