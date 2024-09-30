An expert’s guide to cruising: everything you want to know!

There’s a lot to be said for the ease of cruising. You arrive, and somebody else takes care of your luggage, all your meals are sorted, and in terms of excursions and activities, yep, that’s all taken care of, too. Literally all you have to do is show up!

It’s little wonder then that cruising is one of our favourite ways to travel. With so many people signing up to set sail, we caught up with Simon London, Cruise Director for Carnival Splendor, to get an insider’s take on the cruising industry. Here are his tips for making your cruise adventure a happy and memorable one…

What are some insider tips you can share about cruising?

Explore the ship early on to find your favourite spots. Also, don’t be shy about joining activities – even ones you might not usually try at home. A Carnival Cruise is all about letting your hair down and being your fun self!

What advice would you give guests for enjoying a memorable cruise?

Get involved! The more you participate, the more fun you’ll have. Also, make sure to attend the welcome aboard show – it’s a great introduction to everything your cruise has to offer.

Are there any onboard activities or experiences that are often overlooked by guests?

I think the best advice I can give is to try some of those activities you might normally shy away from or think you might not be interested in – you might just surprise yourself! We have everything from art auctions to karaoke and everything in between.

A top tip from me is to get amongst all the fun and dancing at our sail away party on the first night and start your cruise off on a high note!

What are your top tips for making the most of the time in each port?

Book your favourite shore excursion in advance online as they can sell out. Also, try and be on one of the earlier water shuttles if you can – 9am-10am tends to be ‘peak hour’ for our water shuttle service, so I recommend jumping on an earlier one to maximise your day in port.

How should guests pack for a cruise?

Don’t forget a good pair of walking shoes for port excursions, and most importantly – your outfits for our themed nights, like formal night and my personal favourite, our 80’s Rock and Glow Party!

Obviously food plays a huge role in cruising – any dining tips?

You can’t go past a Guys Burger, my go to is ‘The Ringer’. For something a little special, I highly recommend our steakhouse restaurant Fahrenheit 555 (it’s my favourite!). My tip is to book for formal night so you’re dressed up in your finest for this premium dining experience. For a late-night bite, you can’t go past Pizzeria del Capitano, it’s open until 4am!

Are there any secret behind-the-scenes tours or unique experiences available?

Yes, we offer a behind-the-scenes tour where you can see the bridge, the galley, and even the engine room. It’s a fascinating peek into how a cruise ship operates. We also have a partnership with Dr Seuss Entertainment, which is exclusive to Carnival and a lot of fun for the whole family.

It includes our ‘Seussapalooza Parade’ with Cat in the Hat and Sam I Am, to an interactive story time reading, and even a Thing 1 and Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast.

Any tips for families?

Check out our family-friendly activities, like build-a-bear workshops, our Seuss At Sea offerings and family ‘dive-in movies’. Also, take advantage of the kids’ clubs – they offer great programs and give parents a little break, so Mum and Dad can enjoy our Serenity Adults only lounge or a date night!

How can solo travellers make the most of their cruise experience?

Solo travellers should look into social meetups and group activities designed for meeting new people. Our team does a great job of hosting these and making introductions, you could make some new friends for life!

What are some common questions or requests you get from the guests?

Guests often ask for recommendations for the best activities for kids, dining options, and details about the day’s events. Luckily, our ‘Hub App’ answers all these questions and is the best way to plan your day and make sure you’re maximising your time onboard.

How can guests make the most of the all-inclusive aspects of the cruise?

So much is already included in the fare, from dining to entertainment, kids’ clubs, pools and spas, our fitness centre, and so many activities – it really is the best value way to holiday.