These Loop earplugs are the everyday essential you didn’t know you needed

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

From crowded commutes and busy cafes to overstimulating work offices, our day to day life can get noisy.

Advertisement

If you’ve ever wanted to drown it out, Loop earplugs might be for you. Sleek and stylish, these earplugs are changing the way people manage noise, anxiety and sensory overload.

Whether it’s for improved sleep, better focus or to protect your hearing at your favourite concert, Loop are popping up in ears everywhere.

What makes Loop earplugs special?

Loop earplugs aren’t made to cancel noise, but simply minimise it. They’re deigned to be discreet, comfortable, and — dare we say it — fashionable. The earplugs are certified for hearing protection and are a great way to protect your ears from hearing damage or loss.

Loop earplugs are also a great solution for those who are noise-sensitive or neurodivergent. They are able to rune out triggering sounds in social settings, and help you stay engaged without feeling overwhelmed.

Advertisement

Plus, they’re reusable, come in a range of chic colours, and actually fit — no endless adjusting or awkward slipping out.

What’s in the Loop earplugs range?

If you’re unsure which Loop earplugs are right for you, there is a quiz that will help you choose the right design.

Switch 2 $94.95 at Loop Best for: All-round hearing protection Made with three adjustable noise reduction modes—Engage, Experience, and Quiet—combined with certified hearing protection and a thoughtful design, the Switch 2 is a standout option for hearing protection. Colours: Emerald, Black, Gold, Silver SHOP NOW

Experience 2 $49.95 at Loop Best for: Concerts, festivals, nightlife A great way to limit distractions and reduce noise by 17dB, the Experience 2 allows for more present socialising and hearing protection. Ideal for users who want to enjoy loud environments safely and comfortably. Colours: Silver, Black, Gold, Rose Gold SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Engage 2 $49.95 at Loop Best for: Social settings, work meetings, day-to-day noise sensitivity The Engage 2 filters background noise while keeping your own voice and speech clarity intact, while also reducing excess noise by 16dB so you can clearly focus. Colours: Clear, Dusk, Green, Rose SHOP NOW

Quiet 2 $34.95 at Loop Best for: Sleep, travel, relaxation By reducing 24dB of noise, Quiet 2 is ideal for sleeping or travelling, blocking just enough noise to keep things quiet, while allowing enough awareness to hear alarms or calls. Colours: White, Violet, Black, Mint SHOP NOW

Dream $69.95 at Loop Best for: Sleep, fewer distractions Dream have been approved by sleep scientists to ensure less distractions for uninterrupted sleep. They’re designed to stay comfortably in your ears, even when sleeping on your side, all while reducing noise by 27dB. Colours: Lilac, Black, Peach SHOP NOW

Overall, are Loop earplugs worth it?

Loop earplugs are a comfortable, effective way to protect your ears or simply reduce noise in your day to day life. They can be as subtle or as bold as you like — with clear and bright coloured options — while still being comfortable enough to be worn under masks, helmets and with your hair out.

Advertisement

The earplugs come with multiple ear tip sizes for an adjustable fit, even for the smallest of ears. They also come with a convenient carry case so that they can be used on the go.

Whether it’s for sleeping more soundly, navigating noisy social situations, or easing day-to-day overstimulation, Loop Earplugs are a game-changing accessory. Comfortable, chic, and actually effective — they’re quickly becoming a must-have for anyone craving a little less noise.

Where to Buy Loop Earplugs in Australia

Loop Earplugs are available directly from the Loop website, with shipping throughout Australia. You can also find Loop earplugs on Amazon.

Advertisement