Celebrate Halloween with these gloriously ghoulish gifts

The spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate Halloween than with these scarily good collectible pieces from The Bradford Collection.

Each piece has been inspired by a classic character that is sure to delight film and Halloween fans alike. In fact, they’re so good you’ll want to keep them on show all year!

01 Disney ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Glitter Globe $229.96 Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will love this rotating musical glitter globe, which plays the movie’s famous ‘Overture’. It’s handpainted to capture each frightfully delightful character, including Zero, the Mayor, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock, and Barrel, Dr. Finklestein and Behemoth. SHOP NOW

02 Feelin’ Spooky $119.98 Disney’s most famous mascot brings a sense of spooky spectacular fun with this charming Mickey Mouse sculpture. It’s illuminated by a glowing full-moon backdrop, while the much-loved Disney tune ‘Grim Grinning Ghosts’ plays to complete the Halloween spirit. SHOP NOW

03 Wizard of Oz Wicked Witch of the West $249.96 Every detail of this officially licensed Wicked Witch of the West figurine is created to be true to the famous film, from her outfit and straw-bristled broom, to her black hair and meticulously painted features. SHOP NOW

04 The Nightmare Before Christmas Musical Carousel $349.96 With light, rotating motion, and more than 20 characters including Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Dr. Finkelstein, the Mayor, Lock, Shock and Barrel, this gloriously spooky carousel plays the film’s classic melody “Overture”. SHOP NOW

05 The Nightmare Before Christmas Artistic Faux Leather Handbag $179.94 Featuring Jack & Sally on Spiral Hill against a glittery moon, it features a fully lined interior and multiple pockets, as well as a secure zip enclosure and adustable strap for comfort. SHOP NOW

06 Harry Potter Dark Arts Illuminated Flickering Candelabra $179.94 Ideal for Halloween or gifting, this fully licensed collectible has built-in flickering LED lights that mimic real flames that are sure to bring a fantastically ghastly glow to any room. SHOP NOW

