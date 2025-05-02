Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Fragrance is a powerful thing. The scent of pancakes might take you back to your childhood, or your favourite perfume could remind you of your wedding day. So, it’s no surprise that Goldfield and Banks are releasing a new perfume inspired by Australia’s sunlit coastline – something most of us have fond memories of.

The new perfume – Pacific Rock Flower – is launching on May 15, and in the lead up to the release, the brand is offering free perfume samples on its website. By signing up ahead of the fragrance launch, you’ll be able to receive a 2ml fragrance vial to test out.

Pacific Rock Flower is described as a luminous aquatic floral fragrance, with top notes of Australian coastal tea tree and sea salt. You’ll also notice heart notes including tuberose and coco wax, followed by base notes of moss, sandalwood and patchouli.

The bonus? You can also unlock entries to win a prize valued at $3,000, which includes a 12-month flower delivery subscription, as well asa 100ml bottle of both Pacific Rock Flower and Pacific Rock Moss.

Until the new perfume hits the market, here’s all you need to know about the brand.

Who is Goldfield & Banks?

Goldfield & Banks is Australia’s first luxury perfume house. Focusing on blending native Australian botanicals with the expertise of a French perfumery, it creates unique fragrances that are inspired by landscapes worldwide.

The perfumes are all 100 per cent cruelty free the essences used in the products are sustainably sourced. The brand works exclusively with native Australian ingredients to create an olfactory journey with each and every scent.

What are the most popular perfumes?

Goldfield & Banks offer a broad range of perfumes, from fresh to woody and everything in between. Here are some of the best sellers.

01 Ingenious Ginger from $50 at Goldfield & Banks Described as an abstract, citrusy floral fragrance, Ingenious Ginger is a bright and inspiring fragrance. Sizes: 10ml, 50ml, 100ml Fragrance Notes: Ginger Flower

Mandarin

Bergamot

Vanilla

Amber

Sandalwood SHOP NOW

02 Sunset Hour from $50 at Goldfield & Banks Sunset Hour is inspired by watching the sun set at the end of the day with a gentle breeze along the ocean shore. Sizes: 10ml, 50ml, 100ml Fragrance Notes: Jasmin Sambac

Desert Peach

Raspberry

Pear

Salty Caramel

Vanilla

Sandalwood SHOP NOW

03 Pacific Rock Moss from $50 at Goldfield and Banks When you think of Pacific Rock Moss, think of days spent at the beach, listening to the waves hit the sand as the sun goes down. Sizes: 10ml, 50ml, 100ml Fragrance Notes: Australian Coastal Moss

Lemon

Sage

Geranium

Cedar Wood

Whitemusk SHOP NOW

