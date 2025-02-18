Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
The best maternity wear designed to grow with you and your bub

Discover Emamaco for every stage of motherhood.
annabel lane

Designed to grow with you and your baby, Emamaco has created the perfect pieces for Mums to allow for comfort and functionality throughout the whole pregnancy.

From maternity leggings and shorts to post-pregnancy recovery pieces, this maternity wear will have you covered.

We have rounded up the best pieces to add to cart pre and post-pregnancy.

Maternity bodysuit

01

Juliette Nursing Maternity Bodysuit

from $140 at Emamaco

Best for: Nursing

Designed for functionality and comfort, the Juliette Nursing Bodysuit is designed to flatter and support during and after pregnancy. With custom-made adjustable straps, this bodysuit will cater to both pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Sizes: XXS-XXXL

Colour: Black

Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend

Key features:

  • Easy access nursing clips
  •  Stretch and expand from the 1st trimester through the 3rd trimester
  • Cool and comfortable
Maternity bike shorts

02

Maternity Bike Shorts

from $119.99 at Emamaco

Best for: Pilates in the morning

These bike shorts are the perfect breathable workout option that can take you from pilates to brunch. Made to support, the bike shorts have been tested and developed to provide ultimate comfort.

Sizes: XXS-XXXL

Colour: Black

Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend

Key features:

  • Stitching to reduce irritation
  • Coverage that fits and feels like a second skin
  • Engineered to stretch with your growing belly
Maternity tights

03

7/8 Maternity Leggings

from $139.99 at Emamco

Best for: Comfort the entire pregnancy

Designed for back and belly support, these moisture-wicking tights provide the right amount of compression support for the changes our bodies experience during pregnancy.

Sizes: XXS-XXXL

Colour: Black

Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend

Key features:

  • Signature supaflex material
  • Soft, lightweight yarn
  • 4-way stretch
04

Lilac Nursing Crop Long Line

from $119.99 at Emamco

Best for: Nursing

This breastfeeding top is perfect for Mum’s on the go with fun contrasting colours that wrap around the neck and arms.  With a dual-layer design, the top is made to be as easy and functional as possible.

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: Lilac, Powder blue, Rose and Black

Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend

Key features:

  • Long line top
  • Full coverage for low to medium-impact activities
  • Two easy-access clips
Maternity sports top

05

Rosetta Nursing Top

from $150 at Emamaco

Best for: Functionality on the go

A sleek, body-hugging breastfeeding sports top with a hidden zip to allow for accessibility when feeding.

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colour: Black

Materials: 75% Nylon and 25% Spandex

Key features:

  • Soft, smooth and ribbed
  • Cropped top length
  • Blended zips
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

