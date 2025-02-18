Designed to grow with you and your baby, Emamaco has created the perfect pieces for Mums to allow for comfort and functionality throughout the whole pregnancy.
From maternity leggings and shorts to post-pregnancy recovery pieces, this maternity wear will have you covered.
We have rounded up the best pieces to add to cart pre and post-pregnancy.
01
Juliette Nursing Maternity Bodysuit
from $140 at Emamaco
Best for: Nursing
Designed for functionality and comfort, the Juliette Nursing Bodysuit is designed to flatter and support during and after pregnancy. With custom-made adjustable straps, this bodysuit will cater to both pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Sizes: XXS-XXXL
Colour: Black
Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend
Key features:
- Easy access nursing clips
- Stretch and expand from the 1st trimester through the 3rd trimester
- Cool and comfortable
02
Maternity Bike Shorts
from $119.99 at Emamaco
Best for: Pilates in the morning
These bike shorts are the perfect breathable workout option that can take you from pilates to brunch. Made to support, the bike shorts have been tested and developed to provide ultimate comfort.
Sizes: XXS-XXXL
Colour: Black
Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend
Key features:
- Stitching to reduce irritation
- Coverage that fits and feels like a second skin
- Engineered to stretch with your growing belly
03
7/8 Maternity Leggings
from $139.99 at Emamco
Best for: Comfort the entire pregnancy
Designed for back and belly support, these moisture-wicking tights provide the right amount of compression support for the changes our bodies experience during pregnancy.
Sizes: XXS-XXXL
Colour: Black
Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend
Key features:
- Signature supaflex material
- Soft, lightweight yarn
- 4-way stretch
04
Lilac Nursing Crop Long Line
from $119.99 at Emamco
Best for: Nursing
This breastfeeding top is perfect for Mum’s on the go with fun contrasting colours that wrap around the neck and arms. With a dual-layer design, the top is made to be as easy and functional as possible.
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Lilac, Powder blue, Rose and Black
Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend
Key features:
- Long line top
- Full coverage for low to medium-impact activities
- Two easy-access clips
05
Rosetta Nursing Top
from $150 at Emamaco
Best for: Functionality on the go
A sleek, body-hugging breastfeeding sports top with a hidden zip to allow for accessibility when feeding.
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colour: Black
Materials: 75% Nylon and 25% Spandex
Key features:
- Soft, smooth and ribbed
- Cropped top length
- Blended zips