Designed to grow with you and your baby, Emamaco has created the perfect pieces for Mums to allow for comfort and functionality throughout the whole pregnancy.

Advertisement

From maternity leggings and shorts to post-pregnancy recovery pieces, this maternity wear will have you covered.

We have rounded up the best pieces to add to cart pre and post-pregnancy.

01 Juliette Nursing Maternity Bodysuit from $140 at Emamaco Best for: Nursing Designed for functionality and comfort, the Juliette Nursing Bodysuit is designed to flatter and support during and after pregnancy. With custom-made adjustable straps, this bodysuit will cater to both pregnancy and breastfeeding. Sizes: XXS-XXXL Colour: Black Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend Key features: Easy access nursing clips

Stretch and expand from the 1st trimester through the 3rd trimester

Cool and comfortable SHOP NOW

02 Maternity Bike Shorts from $119.99 at Emamaco Best for: Pilates in the morning These bike shorts are the perfect breathable workout option that can take you from pilates to brunch. Made to support, the bike shorts have been tested and developed to provide ultimate comfort. Sizes: XXS-XXXL Colour: Black Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend Key features: Stitching to reduce irritation

Coverage that fits and feels like a second skin

Engineered to stretch with your growing belly SHOP NOW

Advertisement

03 7/8 Maternity Leggings from $139.99 at Emamco Best for: Comfort the entire pregnancy Designed for back and belly support, these moisture-wicking tights provide the right amount of compression support for the changes our bodies experience during pregnancy. Sizes: XXS-XXXL Colour: Black Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend Key features: Signature supaflex material

Soft, lightweight yarn

4-way stretch SHOP NOW

04 Lilac Nursing Crop Long Line from $119.99 at Emamco Best for: Nursing This breastfeeding top is perfect for Mum’s on the go with fun contrasting colours that wrap around the neck and arms. With a dual-layer design, the top is made to be as easy and functional as possible. Sizes: XS-XXL Colours: Lilac, Powder blue, Rose and Black Materials: Custom Nylon and Elastane blend Key features: Long line top

Full coverage for low to medium-impact activities

Two easy-access clips SHOP NOW

05 Rosetta Nursing Top from $150 at Emamaco Best for: Functionality on the go A sleek, body-hugging breastfeeding sports top with a hidden zip to allow for accessibility when feeding. Sizes: XS-XXL Colour: Black Materials: 75% Nylon and 25% Spandex Key features: Soft, smooth and ribbed

Cropped top length

Blended zips SHOP NOW

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use