The best maternity activewear brands that will support you from bump to bub and beyond

The health benefits of maintaining a healthy fitness routine throughout your pregnancy are endless.

You’ll increase blood flow, reduce swelling (YES!), boost your mood and probably even sleep better. And the benefits continue after your sweet bundle is born, as being fit has been shown to do wonders for your post-natal recovery.

However, we get it – the idea of squeezing into a pair of poorly fitting, unsupportive and uncomfortable leggings or a too-tight sports bra is a nightmare.

Considering you are pregnant for the better part of a year, investing in some high-quality activewear for your pregnancy walks or post-natal strolls with bub is a must.

Thankfully, there are endless brands on the market that offer stylish, comfortable and practical maternity activewear, and they don’t cost a full pay cheque! Read on to find our top picks available to shop right now.

THE BEST MATERNITY ACTIVEWEAR BRANDS TO SHOP

