10 Ways to Revamp Your Home Office

Looking to create a more professional work area at home?
Even without a designated room for your home office, a small corner or wall space can easily be transformed into a stylish work space that not only makes it a comfortable environment to work in but also adds to your home’s aesthetics.
The right office furniture, coupled with decorative pieces that suit your style and add your own personal touch on the area is all you need to turn the tiniest of corners or wall spaces into a tiniest corners into a productive, organised, and inspiring office.
Ready to make your space work harder for you? Here’s how…
01
Chicory Desk
$179 from Fantastic Furniture
A simple, streamlined desk is all you need to start the process. Make this your first purchase as it’s what will anchor the space. Choose a colour or shape that suits your style build the space from there.
02
Somerset Corner Desk $469
$469 from Fantastic Furniture
Corner desks are a game-changer when it comes to transforming a small corner or nook into an inspiring and functional workspace. By utilising the often-overlooked corners of a room, these desks maximize space without sacrificing style.
Gone are the days when office chairs were strictly about practicality, with bulky designs and limited colour options. Today, manufacturers offer a variety of chairs that cater to different styles. Everything from sleek, minimalist designs to more luxe, ergonomic options.
04
York Street Colette 5 Tier Display Shelf
$149.99 from Temple & Webster
Bookcases with an artistic twist are a great way to inject personality and style into your office area and go beyond simple storage, becoming a statement piece that elevates the entire room.
Imagine a bookcase designed in an abstract, sculptural shape, or one with unusual materials like metal, glass, or reclaimed wood. These artistic pieces turn ordinary shelving into an eye-catching feature that can complement any office aesthetic.
05
Home & Lifestyle Laguna Black and White Rug
$129.99 from Temple & Webster
Beyond aesthetics, a rug adds a layer of comfort that can make your office feel like a more pleasant environment to work in. It can also help soften the acoustics of the room and provide a cosy spot for your feet during long hours.
It’s a simple yet impactful way to make your office feel complete, pulling everything together while making it a space you’ll love to spend time in.
06
Catzon Zinc Alloy Many Bookend Book Support
$67 at Big W
Styling your desk with a few well-chosen knick-knacks is a simple yet effective way to inject personality and charm into your home office setup. Functional objects such as decorative storage boxes and bookends look fab while keeping items neat on desks and bookcases.
07
Red Capped Robin Printed Wall Art
$179.99 from Temple & Webster
Artwork or framed personal photos add a touch of colour and personality to your space.
08
Uonlytech 3D Arrow Sign Light LED
$54.04 from Amazon Australia
Love this quirky wall decoration – a terrific addition when creating a feature wall.
Adding a terrarium to your desk is a simple yet stylish way to bring a touch of nature into your workspace. It can brighten your desk, boost your mood, and even enhance productivity. It’s a small change with a big impact.
10
Otto Pastel Desk Organiser
$14.94 at Officeworks
Desk organisers not only look great, they reduce clutter by keeping everything you need in a consistent spot. Opt for an organiser with multiple compartments to keep your workspace tidy and your mind focused.