10 Ways to Revamp Your Home Office

We have you sorted!
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Looking to create a more professional work area at home?

Even without a designated room for your home office, a small corner or wall space can easily be transformed into a stylish work space that not only makes it a comfortable environment to work in but also adds to your home’s aesthetics.

The right office furniture, coupled with decorative pieces that suit your style and add your own personal touch on the area is all you need to turn the tiniest of corners or wall spaces into a tiniest corners into a productive, organised, and inspiring office.

Ready to make your space work harder for you? Here’s how…

Image of Fantastic furniture desk
Photo: Fantastic Furniture

01

Chicory Desk

$179 from Fantastic Furniture

A simple, streamlined desk is all you need to start the process. Make this your first purchase as it’s what will anchor the space. Choose a colour or shape that suits your style build the space from there.

Image of Fantastic furniture desk
Photo: Fantastic Furniture

02

Somerset Corner Desk $469

$469 from Fantastic Furniture

Corner desks are a game-changer when it comes to transforming a small corner or nook into an inspiring and functional workspace. By utilising the often-overlooked corners of a room, these desks maximize space without sacrificing style.

Image of Big W white office chair
Photo: Big W

03

Alfordson Velvet Swivel Office Chair

$124.85 from Big W

Gone are the days when office chairs were strictly about practicality, with bulky designs and limited colour options. Today, manufacturers offer a variety of chairs that cater to different styles. Everything from sleek, minimalist designs to more luxe, ergonomic options.

Image of Temple & Webster bookcase
Photo: Temple & Webster

04

York Street Colette 5 Tier Display Shelf

$149.99 from Temple & Webster

Bookcases with an artistic twist are a great way to inject personality and style into your office area and go beyond simple storage, becoming a statement piece that elevates the entire room.

Imagine a bookcase designed in an abstract, sculptural shape, or one with unusual materials like metal, glass, or reclaimed wood. These artistic pieces turn ordinary shelving into an eye-catching feature that can complement any office aesthetic.

Image of Temple & webster rug
Photo: Temple & Webster

05

Home & Lifestyle Laguna Black and White Rug

$129.99 from Temple & Webster

Beyond aesthetics, a rug adds a layer of comfort that can make your office feel like a more pleasant environment to work in. It can also help soften the acoustics of the room and provide a cosy spot for your feet during long hours.

It’s a simple yet impactful way to make your office feel complete, pulling everything together while making it a space you’ll love to spend time in.

Book
Photo: Big W

06

Catzon Zinc Alloy Many Bookend Book Support

$67 at Big W

Styling your desk with a few well-chosen knick-knacks is a simple yet effective way to inject personality and charm into your home office setup. Functional objects such as decorative storage boxes and bookends look fab while keeping items neat on desks and bookcases.

Photo: Temple & Webster

07

Red Capped Robin Printed Wall Art

$179.99 from Temple & Webster

Artwork or framed personal photos add a touch of colour and personality to your space.

Photo: Amazon Australia

08

Uonlytech 3D Arrow Sign Light LED

$54.04 from Amazon Australia

Love this quirky wall decoration – a terrific addition when creating a feature wall.

Photo: Amazon Australia

Adding a terrarium to your desk is a simple yet stylish way to bring a touch of nature into your workspace. It can brighten your desk, boost your mood, and even enhance productivity. It’s a small change with a big impact.

Photo: Officeworks

10

Otto Pastel Desk Organiser

$14.94 at Officeworks

Desk organisers not only look great, they reduce clutter by keeping everything you need in a consistent spot. Opt for an organiser with multiple compartments to keep your workspace tidy and your mind focused.

Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

