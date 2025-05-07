Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Winter Refresh? Try the country décor trend with these affordable homewares

A cosy, country escape in your own home
Brand logo of Take 5
Linen House country collection in wooden cabin, cosy bedLinen House

The ‘countrification’ of the home and decorating world right now isn’t going anywhere. From soft furnishings to cabinetry and fixtures, this more rustic version of the coastal grandma aesthetic is popping up in our social feeds and in stores. Call it a welcome change from the wavy trend—or perhaps it satisfies the need to feel like you’ve switched into the slow lane for the cooler months, with a cosy, farm-style aesthetic that might, for a moment, whisk you away to somewhere quiet like the country.

This classic country style is hardly a new concept in the interior’s world. However, modern society resisted the aesthetic for some time, viewing it as daggy or something only suited to a farm stay. The difference now is that—with more variety and a trend-savvy eye—this look and feel is far chicer than you might think.

Our muse? The Montecito home where the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, filmed her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Experts say that to successfully achieve this look without veering into kitsch territory, it comes down to how you execute it. Start by layering your soft furnishings with new textures and patterns, then add small décor items. We’re talking tartans, gingham, wool-like textures, knitwear, and darker woods to create that cosy, cabin-stay vibe you’ve been dreaming of this winter.

It’s best to begin in places like your bedroom, a cosy nook in your home, or even with towels in the bathroom. When it comes to colours, go for neutrals mixed with sun-bleached shades that emulate the Australian countryside—think eucalyptus and olive greens, muted yellows, and a greyish blue. If you keep the palette earthy, calm, and cosy, you’re doing it right!

Whether it’s just a bedroom overhaul or something bigger, remember to include plenty of natural textures, a neutral, sun-bleached palette, warm lighting, timber, cosy fabrics, and a relaxed, rustic feel. Get started with these finds for as little as $6.50!

Linen House check quilt bedroom set up

01

Linen House Mateo Quilt Cover Set

from $219.99 at Linen House

SHOP NOW
Lifely check rug

02

Lifely Kathryn Rug

$149 at Lifely

SHOP NOW
Linen House check cushions

03

Linen House European Pillowcases

from $74.99 each at Linen House

SHOP NOW
Country Road spoon rests displayed on counter top

04

Country Road Gracie Coaster Set Of 4

$29.95 Country Road

SHOP NOW
Adairs European Sophia Spinach & Bran Turkish Cotton Towel Range

05

Adairs European Sophia Spinach & Bran Turkish Cotton Towel Range

from $24.95 Adairs

SHOP NOW
Adairs Boston Kitchen Natural Timber Serving Board

06

Adairs Boston Kitchen Natural Timber Serving Board

$39.99 Adairs

SHOP NOW
KMART Cashmere Wood Lid Fragrant Candle

07

KMART Cashmere Wood Lid Fragrant Candle

$12 Kmart

SHOP NOW
Anko Acacia Wood Coasters, 4 Pack

08

Anko Acacia Wood Coasters 4 Pack

$6.50 Target

SHOP NOW
KMART Gingham Flannelette Cotton Sheet Set - Queen

09

KMART Gingham Flannelette Cotton Sheet Set Queen

$40 at Kmart

SHOP NOW
Open Nook Cottage Speckle Vase at Big W

10

Open Nook Cottage Speckle Vase

$14 at Big W

SHOP NOW
Olive Et Oriel Chardonnay Art Print

11

Olive Et Oriel Chardonnay Art Print

$69.95 at Olive Et Oriel

SHOP NOW
Seed Logo Tea Towel in yellow

12

Seed Logo Tea Towel

$14.95 at Seed Heritage

SHOP NOW
Target Cyrus Merino Wool Throw grey

13

Target Cyrus Merino Wool Throw Grey

$80 at Target

SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Aimee Bruce
Lifestyle Editor Aimee Bruce

