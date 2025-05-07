The ‘countrification’ of the home and decorating world right now isn’t going anywhere. From soft furnishings to cabinetry and fixtures, this more rustic version of the coastal grandma aesthetic is popping up in our social feeds and in stores. Call it a welcome change from the wavy trend—or perhaps it satisfies the need to feel like you’ve switched into the slow lane for the cooler months, with a cosy, farm-style aesthetic that might, for a moment, whisk you away to somewhere quiet like the country.
This classic country style is hardly a new concept in the interior’s world. However, modern society resisted the aesthetic for some time, viewing it as daggy or something only suited to a farm stay. The difference now is that—with more variety and a trend-savvy eye—this look and feel is far chicer than you might think.
Our muse? The Montecito home where the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, filmed her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
Experts say that to successfully achieve this look without veering into kitsch territory, it comes down to how you execute it. Start by layering your soft furnishings with new textures and patterns, then add small décor items. We’re talking tartans, gingham, wool-like textures, knitwear, and darker woods to create that cosy, cabin-stay vibe you’ve been dreaming of this winter.
It’s best to begin in places like your bedroom, a cosy nook in your home, or even with towels in the bathroom. When it comes to colours, go for neutrals mixed with sun-bleached shades that emulate the Australian countryside—think eucalyptus and olive greens, muted yellows, and a greyish blue. If you keep the palette earthy, calm, and cosy, you’re doing it right!
Whether it’s just a bedroom overhaul or something bigger, remember to include plenty of natural textures, a neutral, sun-bleached palette, warm lighting, timber, cosy fabrics, and a relaxed, rustic feel. Get started with these finds for as little as $6.50!
01
Linen House Mateo Quilt Cover Set
from $219.99 at Linen House
02
Lifely Kathryn Rug
$149 at Lifely
03
Linen House European Pillowcases
from $74.99 each at Linen House
04
Country Road Gracie Coaster Set Of 4
$29.95 Country Road
05
Adairs European Sophia Spinach & Bran Turkish Cotton Towel Range
from $24.95 Adairs
06
Adairs Boston Kitchen Natural Timber Serving Board
$39.99 Adairs
07
KMART Cashmere Wood Lid Fragrant Candle
$12 Kmart
08
Anko Acacia Wood Coasters 4 Pack
$6.50 Target
09
KMART Gingham Flannelette Cotton Sheet Set Queen
$40 at Kmart
10
Open Nook Cottage Speckle Vase
$14 at Big W
11
Olive Et Oriel Chardonnay Art Print
$69.95 at Olive Et Oriel
12
Seed Logo Tea Towel
$14.95 at Seed Heritage
13