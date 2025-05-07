The ‘countrification’ of the home and decorating world right now isn’t going anywhere. From soft furnishings to cabinetry and fixtures, this more rustic version of the coastal grandma aesthetic is popping up in our social feeds and in stores. Call it a welcome change from the wavy trend—or perhaps it satisfies the need to feel like you’ve switched into the slow lane for the cooler months, with a cosy, farm-style aesthetic that might, for a moment, whisk you away to somewhere quiet like the country.

This classic country style is hardly a new concept in the interior’s world. However, modern society resisted the aesthetic for some time, viewing it as daggy or something only suited to a farm stay. The difference now is that—with more variety and a trend-savvy eye—this look and feel is far chicer than you might think.

Our muse? The Montecito home where the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, filmed her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Experts say that to successfully achieve this look without veering into kitsch territory, it comes down to how you execute it. Start by layering your soft furnishings with new textures and patterns, then add small décor items. We’re talking tartans, gingham, wool-like textures, knitwear, and darker woods to create that cosy, cabin-stay vibe you’ve been dreaming of this winter.

It’s best to begin in places like your bedroom, a cosy nook in your home, or even with towels in the bathroom. When it comes to colours, go for neutrals mixed with sun-bleached shades that emulate the Australian countryside—think eucalyptus and olive greens, muted yellows, and a greyish blue. If you keep the palette earthy, calm, and cosy, you’re doing it right!

Whether it’s just a bedroom overhaul or something bigger, remember to include plenty of natural textures, a neutral, sun-bleached palette, warm lighting, timber, cosy fabrics, and a relaxed, rustic feel. Get started with these finds for as little as $6.50!

01 Linen House Mateo Quilt Cover Set from $219.99 at Linen House SHOP NOW

02 Lifely Kathryn Rug $149 at Lifely SHOP NOW

03 Linen House European Pillowcases from $74.99 each at Linen House SHOP NOW

04 Country Road Gracie Coaster Set Of 4 $29.95 Country Road SHOP NOW

05 Adairs European Sophia Spinach & Bran Turkish Cotton Towel Range from $24.95 Adairs SHOP NOW

06 Adairs Boston Kitchen Natural Timber Serving Board $39.99 Adairs SHOP NOW

07 KMART Cashmere Wood Lid Fragrant Candle $12 Kmart SHOP NOW

08 Anko Acacia Wood Coasters 4 Pack $6.50 Target SHOP NOW

09 KMART Gingham Flannelette Cotton Sheet Set Queen $40 at Kmart SHOP NOW

10 Open Nook Cottage Speckle Vase $14 at Big W SHOP NOW

11 Olive Et Oriel Chardonnay Art Print $69.95 at Olive Et Oriel SHOP NOW

12 Seed Logo Tea Towel $14.95 at Seed Heritage SHOP NOW

13 Target Cyrus Merino Wool Throw Grey $80 at Target SHOP NOW

