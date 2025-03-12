Who is the Duke of Westminster? Meet Hugh Grosvenor

The Duke of Westminster’s wedding was one of the biggest high society events of the year in 2024, but many may be wondering who exactly he is.

We’re taking a closer look at everything there is to know about Hugh Grosvenor.

Hugh Richard Louis Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is a 33-year-old billionaire businessman and aristocrat.

Referred to as ‘Hughie’ by his friends, he is one of the richest men in England, and is the 7th Duke of Westminster. He inherited his title and estate from his late father Gerald Grosvenor in 2016, at the age of just 25.

Hugh shares a close bond with many members of the British royal family, particularly brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

IS THE DUKE OF WESTMINSTER RELATED TO PRINCE WILLIAM?

The Duke is not actually directly related to the British royal family.

The title of ‘Duke of Westminster’ was created by Queen Victoria in 1874, and was given to Hugh Grosvenor’s relative, also named Hugh Grosvenor, who was the 3rd Marquess of Westminster at the time.

While the Grosvenor family has no familial relation to the royal family, they have maintained a close connection with the monarchy for centuries.

In present times, Hugh, the current Duke of Westminster, is especially close with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Hugh is the godfather of both of their sons, Prince George and Prince Archie, and Prince William played a key role at the Duke’s wedding.

The Duke laughing with Prince William. (Image: Getty)

WHY IS THE DUKE OF WESTMINSTER SO RICH?

When Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster passed away in 2016, Hugh inherited not only his title but also his estate.

The Duke has control of the Grosvenor Estate as well as the seat at Eaton Hall, 140,000 acres of land in prime locations across the country including Oxfordshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Scotland and Mayfair.

According to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, Hugh is one of the wealthiest men in Britain and is worth an estimated 10.1 billion pounds.

WHO IS THE DUKE OF WESTMINSTER’S WIFE?

The Duke of Westminster married Olivia Henson on 7 June 2024.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral in Chester, England.

Olivia is a senior account manager at a luxury and sustainable food company in London called Belazu, and the pair met through mutual friends in 2021.

Hugh and Olivia’s nuptials came just over three years after they first met.

In March 2025, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they were pregnant with their first child!

“The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer,” the rep shared in a statement. “The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together.”

Hugh and Olivia. (Image: Grosvenor2023)

WHERE DOES THE DUKE OF WESTMISTER LIVE?

Although the Duke of Westminster currently resides in London, it has been revealed that once he and Olivia are married they will live at his Cheshire estate, Eaton Hall. The pair are currently in the process of moving.

“It’s obviously a place where we will live, where we’ll be building our lives together,” Olivia told Town & Country recently.

“And we’re slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So actually, yes it was a really easy decision in the end.”﻿

