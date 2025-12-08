Detail in new Kate and Charlotte footage sparks outpouring of love

Eagle-eyed Royal watchers have reacted with love, after noticing a detail in new footage of Kate, Princess of Wales and her daughter Charlotte.

The duo stepped out on December 5 in London for Kate’s annual Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, where they were joined by Prince William, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven.

Princess Charlotte was all smiles as she greeted her mum. (Credit: Getty)

Those watching were thrilled to see Charlotte, 10, – in a blue dress with a white collar – beaming with pure delight as she greeted her mother, who was dressed in a dark green dress coat by designer Catherine Walker.

Kate beamed back, but onlookers couldn’t help but notice some subtle body language from the young royal that appeared to betray how she was really feeling.

“Clinched fists and fidget fingers. That child is a nervous wreck,” one royal fan wrote on social media. “Princess Kate being an amazing mum trying to put her at ease as she navigates the ever present media madness!!!”

The royals stepped out as a family for the occasion. (Credit: Getty)

“Charlotte is a gem!” another added.

“Absolutely love the way Princess Charlotte is giving her beautiful mum a big wide smile as the latter greets them,” another shared.

The service was attended by a slew of celebrities including Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor – something that may likely have been adding to Charlotte’s nerves.

Kate told Dan Smith, the lead singer with the band Bastille, that her children had been eagerly anticipating the service.

“They’re really excited, it’s become such a tradition,” she said.

Prince Louis was on his best behaviour. (Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, Prince Louis was on his best behaviour at the carol concert – and at one point could be seen lighting another concert-goer’s candle for them.

It marks a change from two years earlier, when the cheeky young prince had memorably been caught on camera trying to blow his sister’s candle out.

