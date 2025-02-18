Pictures that show Prince Harry wants to do fatherhood differently

Over the years, Prince Harry has painted his father, King Charles, as an emotionally distant parent who lacked the playful, affectionate side that his two sons longed for growing up.

And Harry’s been clear that he won’t repeat that behaviour with his own boy, making a conscious effort to forge a strong and special bond with his young son Archie.

DEVOTED DAD

The recent snaps of Harry, 40, and Archie, five, heading out on a surf trip and playing with the family’s dogs are just some examples of how Harry is building the cherished father-son relationship that he feels he never had with his own father.

“His bond with Archie is incredible and for all the criticism he gets, Harry’s always been a devoted dad,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Archie’s a miniature of his dad and loves nothing more than going on a ‘father-son’ adventure, whether it be surfing, biking or just larking about in the pool.”

While there are plenty of opportunities for family time with mum Meghan, 43, and little sister Lilibet, three, Archie and Harry have carved out their own special life in California.

“This year, Harry wants to take him go-kart racing and even off-roading in the desert,” the source says.

“It’s often adrenaline-pumping, boys fun, but his confidence to step out on his own comes from Archie.”

DIANA AND CHARLES

As his relationship with dad Charles became more strained, Harry found comfort in fulfilling his dream of fatherhood.

“I love every part of it. I’ve always wanted to be a dad,” Harry said in 2022.

He has also done his best to remember his mum, Princess Diana, to Archie, sharing with him the important humanitarian work she did with landmines, after a discussion about his work with the Invictus Games.

“He wanted to see videos and photographs of his grandma Diana out doing her thing with landmines all those years ago,” says Harry.

