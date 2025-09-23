5 tell-tale signs Prince Harry is planning a return home to the UK

One of the greatest moments for Prince Harry was when Charles presented him with his favourite chocolate cake – one he used to enjoy with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – during their now-famous 55-minute private tea at Clarence House.

An insider says, “Harry was almost in tears when it was brought in from the kitchen. It wasn’t just that his dad had made such a big effort, but it was also the emotional and sensory connection to ‘happier times’.

“It was very clever of Charles to disarm Harry in such a way – but a sure sign he wants his youngest son back. This meant more to Harry than anything else they talked about and he couldn’t stop raving to Meghan about it.”