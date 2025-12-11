“Bold, decisive action”: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to Australia’s social media ban for children under 16

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have weighed in after Australia made global headlines by becoming the first country to officially ban social media for children under 16.

On December 10, Australia enacted its landmark Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill, which prohibits under-16s from using major platforms including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Facebook, and X. Companies that fail to enforce the age requirement could face fines of up to AU$50 million.

In a statement released through their Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan praised Australia’s decisive move, calling it an overdue response to tech companies they say have long profited from young users without sufficient accountability.

“We celebrate Australia’s leadership,” they wrote, noting that many parents have been urging governments to take stronger action to protect children online.

The Sussexes emphasised that while the ban is “bold” and “effective,” it serves as a “band-aid” rather than a long-term solution.

They argued that the deeper problem lies in the fundamental design and business incentives behind social platforms – systems they described as “broken” and “exploitative,” making young users especially vulnerable.

They also acknowledged the complexity of social media’s role in young people’s lives. For many – particularly LGBTQ+ youth and those facing mental-health challenges – online platforms can be an essential source of connection and support.

Yet they warned that that same reliance can become dangerous when users cannot avoid harmful content or design features.

For Harry and Meghan, the issue is personal. In recent years, they have spoken frequently about families who have lost children or faced serious struggles linked to online harms. Their Archewell Parents’ Network, launched in 2022, was created in response to those stories.

While the couple welcomed Australia’s leadership, they also raised concerns about how tech companies in the United States and elsewhere will respond.

The Sussexes framed the new law as a meaningful step toward accountability, expressing hope that it will spark further action around the world.

