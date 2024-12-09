King Charles revealed his 2024 Christmas card and we are convinced he will never take a new photo for the card.

Advertisement

For the third year in a row, they’ve used a photo taken previously at a different event in comparison to Prince William’s new original card every year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s 2024 Christmas card. (Credit: Instagram)

The card, which features a photo taken of Their Majesties in the Gardens of Buckingham Palace in April 2024, was shared on the official royal family social media accounts, and a simple message, printed in red, was placed on the left of the card, reading, ”Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Whilst plain in nature, the festive well wishes were applauded by royal fans who flooded the comments of the Instagram post.

Advertisement

“A lovely photo of your majesties! Wishing you all a wonderful and peaceful Christmas 🎄💕🦨,” one person wrote, while another added, “God Bless The Royal Family Always, May The King & Queen Have A Long & Healthy Reign On The Throne 👑.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Last year, the King reused a photograph from his coronation day, and in 2022, King Charles marked his first Christmas as monarch and without his beloved mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Sharing an image of the card with the royal family’s 13.1m followers, Charles wrote ”We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.

Advertisement

Inside the card, was a picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022, just five days before the former monarch passed away peacefully at her estate in Balmoral on September 8th.

The simple yet effective 2022 card. (Credit: Instagram/Samir Hussein)

Taking to his own Instagram, royal photographer Samir Hussein wrote about the tremendous honour of having his photograph featured in a royal Christmas card for the second time in a row.

”Really proud that my photo has been selected as the King and Queen Consort’s Christmas card for a second consecutive year,” Sam shared.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use