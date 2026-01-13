The scandal surrounding Kate Middleton’s birthday video as Prince William hires “crisis management PR”

While Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday was celebrated in style last week, one tradition was noticeably missing this year.

Kate and William usually mark each other’s birthdays by posting a heartfelt tribute to their official Instagram account.

Last June, Kate marked William’s 43rd birthday by posting a photo of the Prince cuddling the couple’s beloved cocker spaniel and her litter of puppies, alongside the caption “Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾”

And last January, William posted a black and white photo of the Princess to mark her 43rd birthday, alongside the caption: “To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W”

The photo William posted to commemorate Kate’s 43rd birthday. Credit: Instagram.

But this year, while the Palace tweeted a birthday message to the Princess of Wales, there was no such acknowledgement on Kate and William’s official social media accounts.

The glaring omission has made royal fans even more suspicious that the couple’s 15-year marriage could be struggling.

The move came just one day after the Princess was spotted without her engagement ring when she accompanied her husband on a visit to Charing Cross Hospital.

However, while Kate’s engagement ring was nowhere to be seen, she was wearing her wedding ring on that occasion.

Speculation about the couple’s marriage has been rife for years and only escalated when Kate stepped back from official duties to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

This year, Kate also broke royal tradition by posting her own video message on YouTube.

The clip, which was titled Mother Nature: Winter, showed Kate roaming through nature in the cold.

“Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration,” Kate said in a voiceover.

“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves.”

“Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing, I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify,” she continued.

“Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal.”

The mum-of-three launched the ‘Mother Nature’ series last year to raise awareness of our connection to nature and nature’s ability to heal and guide us.

