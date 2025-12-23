Exclusive: Friend of Prince Harry spills on bold UK reunion plan

Some people only ever get one day in court.

Advertisement

But Prince Harry seems to have turned litigation into a lifestyle choice.

Having settled out of court with two media groups for millions, his case against Associated Newspapers (publisher of the Daily Mail) starts next month.

The High Court action is expected to last nine weeks and Harry will doubtless turn up for some of that time, claiming nefarious means including the use of private eyes were used to obtain stories about him.

But bubbling away in the background is his ongoing campaign to get his Scotland Yard security restored, which could lead to a possible reunion with his dad the King and brother Prince William.

Advertisement

It’s this issue which is more important in the long run, although Harry could be financially ruined if he loses both of them.

Harry has a lot at stake. (Credit: Getty)

In May Harry lost an appeal against the removal of his 24-hour protection, a move he called an “establishment stitch up.”

But that’s now being reviewed, and the new decision could be made around about the same time as the case against Associated.

Advertisement

A Harry friend tells me : “The stakes couldn’t be higher but Harry honestly believes that without protection he can never bring Meghan and their children back to the UK – it’s just too dangerous.

“Yes, he gets security on a case by case basis, and probably will next month.

“But that’s not the same as having police protection, which he had for most of his life.

“If things go his way he would like to spend much more time in the UK, and that could pave the way for a family reunion.

Advertisement

“Certainly it would be great if this is all settled before the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027, which he hopes the King and William can attend.”

Harry feels it’s too dangerous to bring Meghan to the UK (Credit: Getty)

Cynics will argue that Harry wants his protection back to save money, as other countries – including the US – would have to recognise his status and provide it as well, negating the need for private security.

Harry is short of cash as it’s been revealed his Archewell Foundation lost over $3 million last year, mainly due to trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

Advertisement

But even if he wins his court battles there is still a herd of elephants in the room.

While King Charles wants a reconciliation with his son before it’s too late, I’m not sure William will ever forgive him.

The British public don’t like Meghan, and she knows it.

Would she really want to return and be abused in the street by people who blame her for stealing Harry away to California?

Advertisement

The juries, real and metaphorical, are out.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.