Insider tells all as Prince Harry nabs rom-com role: ‘No choice’

He spilled all in an interview with Oprah, let Netflix crews film family life for a documentary, and now – in a surprise move – Prince Harry has nabbed his first rom-com role.

It’s been revealed that the Duke of Sussex will join wife Meghan as a producer on Netflix movie The Wedding Date – an adaptation of the book by bestselling author Jasmine Guillory.

The plot sees two strangers, Alexa and Drew, become stranded in a hotel elevator during a power outage. With Drew needing a last-minute date for his ex’s wedding, he takes Alexa as his date and the pair fake a relationship. Despite the showmance, they hit it off, but with the duo living in different parts of the country, can their fledgling romance last the distance?

Harry and Meghan are set to co-produce the film via their company Archewell Productions, along with their Head of Scripted Content Tracy Ryerson.

But an insider tells Woman’s Day there could be even more to the story than meets the eye.

“Harry and Meghan have no choice but to roll the dice and go all in on a serious Hollywood workable career,” the mole spills.

“It’s clear things aren’t doing that well with Meghan’s shows but expanding into producing rom-coms is something they’ve been planning ever since they bought the rights to Meet Me At The Lake two years ago.”

The source reveals Harry and Meghan admire the model Reese Witherspoon followed with her media company Hello Sunshine, which combines book production with scripts, and TV and movie development.

“Meghan’s cameo [in Close Personal Friends] along with teaming up with Harry to produce other projects like docuseries Cookie Queens is just the start,” the source adds.

“They’re both incredibly excited to be producing Jasmine Guillory’s new movie adaptation of The Wedding Date with Tracy and couldn’t have done it without her.”

The insider explains that, since there’s significant hype about the movie, it’s even the “perfect vehicle” for Meghan to “dip back into acting”.

“She has no plans on taking the lead role as they’re hoping to attract some serious talent to the cast, but Meghan has been brushing up on her acting skills,” the source adds.

“She’s been working with a thespian coach ever since they signed that first Netflix deal.”

An acting role for Harry may not totally be off the cards either.

When the Duke made a surprise cameo appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early December, he joked about auditioning to star as a Christmas prince in a Hallmark style movie.

When Colbert asked Harry why he would want to do that, the prince quipped, “Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?”

