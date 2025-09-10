Identical WA sisters who’ve shared same boyfriend for 11 years answer question everyone wants to know

Identical Aussie twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque have finally answered the question everyone has been asking for the past 11 years.

Advertisement

The Perth twins, who rose to fame on the TV series Extreme Sisters, do everything together and share everything in their lives, including their fiancé Ben Byrne.

In a new TikTok video, the sisters have revealed how they met Ben 11 years ago and how their unique relationship works.

“The first night we met him, we both kissed him and we knew straight away we both like him,” they say in the video. “We messaged him on Facebook and said, ‘Can we share you?'”

The identical twins said there’s no jealousy in their relationship because Ben ensures he gives them the same amount of affection and attention.

Advertisement

The sisters say Ben does “everything identical in the bedroom”. Credit: Instagram.

“Ben has to do everything identical in the bedroom. If he does anything to me, he does exactly the same to Lucy,” Anna explains in the video.

“Like we said many times, there’s no jealousy in this relationship from day one. If Ben will kiss Anna, he’ll kiss me after.”

The sisters said Ben is the first man they’ve “shared” and the trio make a “strong team” together.

Advertisement

“It’s really an awesome relationship, the three of us. It’s all equal, we wouldn’t have it any other way,” they say.

In the comments, the twins also addressed a common question: Does Ben ever mix them up?

Their answer was simple: “No 🙂🙂.”

The trio would like to get married some day but at the moment that’s not a possibility due to Australia’s laws against polygamy.

Advertisement

“What’s holding us back is that you can’t marry two people,” Ben explained during an episode of Extreme Sisters. “That’s our biggest hurdle.”

“Which is totally unfair,” the twins added.

In a follow up TikTok, the sisters who call themselves “the world’s most identical twins” said they must do everything together and they even have a medical certificate that claims they can’t be apart.

After they first met Ben, the sisters asked whether they could share him. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

“When I walk 10 steps, she needs to walk 10 steps, when I go to the toilet, she needs to go to the toilet,” they say in the TikTok. “When we’re in the shower, we shower together. We shave together.”

They also said they plan their matching outfits well in advance.

“If we have a dentist appointment or a doctor’s appointment, I actually plan our outfits like three months in advance,” Anna says in the video.

“Every day is a fashion show for us,” adds Lucy.

Advertisement

“Even when we’re at home, we like to wear a new outfit at nighttime,” they continued. “Like a little cute dress for Ben or cute pyjamas.”





Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.