Is someone helping accused triple killer Julian Ingram? A former detective believes someone could be

As NSW Police continue their hunt for Julian Ingram, a retired homicide detective believes the accused triple killer could be receiving help to hide from authorities.

“It may be correct that someone may be assisting Ingram in some way because ultimately the police will have his banking and phone details covered,” former Victoria Police homicide detective Charlie Bezzina tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s got to be living somewhere, and if he’s not using his particular bank accounts or credit cards, it may be indicative that he’s being harboured somewhere by somebody.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains names and images of indigenous people who have died.

Sophie, 25, John, 32 and Nerida, 50. (Image: Supplied)

UNCONFIRMED SIGHTINGS

On January 22, Ingram, 37, allegedly shot and killed his former partner Sophie Quinn, and her unborn baby, as well as her new partner John Harris, and Sophie’s aunt Nerida Quinn in Lake Cargelligo in Central Western NSW.

Currently, police believe Ingram could in bushland somewhere near Lake Cargelligo, which lies about 550km north-west of Sydney.

But, since late January NSW Police have received over 280 tips on where Ingram could be, and have followed up on many unconfirmed sightings across the Riverina and Central West regions as well as Sydney.

“I understand that Ingram’s a bit of a bushman himself and is possibly capable of living off the grid, and it depends how far he’s been able to infiltrate the bushland itself,” Charlie says.

“There’s certainly a likelihood that he may well be holed up within a particular bush area that might not be in the search area.”

NSW Police are offering a $250,000 reward for any information leading to Ingram’s arrest. (Image: NSW Police)

ALL THINGS ON THE TABLE

When asked whether Charlie thinks Ingram will be found, he says NSW Police have many options at their disposal.

“All things are on the table… there’s the bush search, and they’ll be looking for any associates, and hopefully, assistance from the public if there are any sightings,” he says.

He’s also reminding the community to contact Crime Stoppers or the police to report anything suspicious.

“The community need to report anything out of the ordinary, for example if some clothing have been taken of the clothes line or sightings of his car,” he says.

“The police have all the pieces, but you just might hold that one piece that will blow the investigation wide open. I’d be surprised if he’s still local but you can’t write that off the table.”

