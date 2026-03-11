Here’s why police are conducting ANOTHER search for Gus Lamont

Nearly five-and-a-half months on from the shock disappearance of Gus Lamont, South Australia Police have returned to Oak Park Station.

Advertisement

It’s believed they are conducting another search for the missing four-year-old boy.

He was last seen playing on the evening of September 27. (Image: SA Police)

In a statement, SAPOL announced investigators working under Task Force Horizon will be searching for evidence in several spots around his grandparents’ property, Oak Park Station, near the town of Yunta.

They also reminded the community to contact Crime Stoppers if anyone has any information about Gus’ disappearance.

Advertisement

FINDING CLOSURE

Last week, SAPOL Commissioner Grant Stevens said that finding Gus remains a top priority for his officers in their bid to bring closure for Gus’ devastated parents.

“The resources that are necessary will be kept on the task force until such time as the assessments are that would be a waste of those resources because of the diminishing work that can be undertaken by a team of that size,” Stevens told ABC Radio.

Since Gus disappeared, SAPOL have searched over 700 square-kilometres of bushland surrounding the homestead he disappeared from – with no trace of the little boy found.

“There has not been one single piece of evidence that we have located during that searching exercise, the most extensive search I think in the history of South Australia, that has given us any indication that he did wander off,” Stevens said.

Advertisement

Gus’ parents Jess and Josh Lamont. (Image: Supplied)

PARENTS’ HEARTBREAK

The news of the new search comes just a fortnight after Gus’s parents, Jess and Josh Lamont issued a heartbreaking plea for more information.

“We are united in our search for answers about what happened to our little boy, Gus who means everything to us,” the pair wrote.

“Our lives have been shattered, and every moment without him is unbearable. We know someone out there may have information.”

Advertisement

SAPOL have advised that more information about the search will be provided as the investigation continues.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.