Gus Lamont latest: Grandparents hire lawyers as case upgraded to major crime

The grandparents of missing South Australia boy Gus Lamont have reportedly engaged lawyers, after SA Police revealed on February 5 that they have an official suspect.

Head of Major Crime, Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke, said during a press conference that they’ve identified a suspect in the disappearance – and it’s someone who lives at the Oak Park Station at which he went missing on September 27, 2025.

It is understood that the child’s grandparent Josie Murray has hired criminal lawyer Andrew Ey, and his grandmother Shannon Murray has sought representation from defence lawyer Casey Isaacs.

Four months after he disappeared from his family’s sheep station Oak Park Station, a suspect has been identified in the case. (Credit: SA Police)

Mr Isaacs has confirmed to News Corp that he is acting on behalf of Gus’ biological grandmother.

“We have been co-operating but we won’t be commenting,” he said.

No charges have been laid at this stage, and there have been no arrests. It’s not unusual for potential witnesses to engage legal counsel.

There is no suggestion that Josie or Shannon are involved in Gus’ disappearance.

Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke revealed in a press conference on February 5 that the case had been upgraded to major crime. (Credit: SA Police)

Gus’ grandparents break their silence

Following news that Josie and Shannon Murray had hired lawyers, Gus’ grandparents have broken their silence.

In a joint statement shared via their respective lawyers, they said the family have “co-operated fully with the investigation”. They added that they “want nothing more than to find Gus and reunite him with his Mum and Dad”.

They continued, “We are absolutely devastated by the media release of SAPOL Major Crime.”

The lawyers acting on behalf of the pair said there will be no further comment and they will not be participating in any interviews.

Detective Fielke gave an overview of the remote 60,000-hectare sheep station, where investigators have been looking for Gus since he vanished on September 27, 2025. (Credit: SA Police)

Suspect identified in Gus Lamont disappearance

On February 5, Detective Superintendent Fielke said there were a number of inconsistences and discrepancies in information provided to police by Gus’ family members. These were regarding timelines and versions of events. This led to SA Police (SAPOL) to identify a suspect in Gus’ disappearance.

Subsequently, “a person who resides at Oak Park Station has withdrawn their support for the police and is no longer co-operating with us”, Fielke said.

“The person who has withdrawn their cooperation is now considered a suspect in the disappearance of Gus.”

He went on to clarify that Gus’ parents are not suspects, stating, “I do want to stress, however, that Gus’ parents are not suspects in his disappearance.”

The Detective said he was unable to provide any more information about “the suspect or where the suspect is and why that person is a suspect”.

Police now believe the four-year-old was most likely killed, either by accident or deliberately, by someone known to him.

The detective talked through the massive effort of searching in a 15km radius around the sprawling South Australia property. (Credit: SA Police)

Forensic testing on seized belongings

During a further search of the expansive property on January 14 and 15, a vehicle, motorcycle and some electronic devices were seized by investigators and are now undergoing forensic testing.

Detective Superintendent Fielke confirmed that investigators no longer believe that Gus is alive. Investigators have ruled out two of the three key theories in their search for the missing boy.

“The search for Gus was based on him walking off from Oak Park Station and becoming lost,” he explained. “This is one of three investigation options that have been explored by the members attached to Taskforce Horizon.

“The other two investigation options are focused on Gus being abducted [by an unknown person] from Oak Park Station, or whether someone known to him was involved in his disappearance and suspected death.”

