GUS LAMONT: Missing boy case hits tragic milestone

Police say nothing is off the table in their mission to get answers for his heartbroken family.
MISSING BOY GUS LAMONT
This week marks 100 days since Gus Lamont vanished. (Image: SA Police)

While families across Australia continue to enjoy the holiday period, the heartbroken family of missing boy Gus Lamont have had to deal with a tragic milestone.

Tuesday January 5 marked 100 days since the “shy but adventurous” four-year-old disappeared from his grandparents’ remote property Oak Park Station, near Yunta, South Australia on September 27, 2025.

While there’s been no sign of Gus after multiple “extensive” searches of the 60,000-hectare property, South Australia Police have confirmed that they’re determined to get answers for his loved ones.

“We’re exploring all avenues to do with locating Gus, nothing is off the table,” SA Police Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke said during a press conference.

“We won’t rest until we’re satisfied that we’ve done absolutely everything we can to find him, and if we’ve done everything we can and we can’t find him, then sometimes is what will happen.”

Woman’s Day reached out to SA Police to see if any new searches would be undertaken at Oak Park Station – but they could not comment on the investigation.

Police, SES and ADF search for Gus Lamont.
SA Police, SES Volunteers and ADF members combed the 60,000-hectare property for the missing boy in the days after he disappeared. (Image: SA Police)

A PRETTY TORRID CHRISTMAS

Last week, SA Police returned to the sheep station on the edge of the outback to interview Gus’ loved ones, who Fielke said are continuing to co-operate with the investigation.

“We’ve taken statements from the family, we’ve had to go through those statements with the family and that’s just part of the normal investigational process we go through,” said Fielke.

“They just went through a pretty torrid Christmas obviously without Gus and we check in with the family regularly.”

Since Gus disappeared, SA Police have conducted four major search operations on the property which found no trace of the four-year-old.

The most recent search, conducted over three days in November, focused on six unfenced and uncovered old mineshafts located between 5.5km and 12km from the homestead where Gus was last seen by his grandmother on the evening of September 27.

“Several of the shafts were relatively shallow and could be visually inspected but the remainder were up to 20m deep and specialised equipment was required to complete the searches,” SA Police said in a statement shortly after the search was completed.

