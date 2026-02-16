GUS LAMONT SHOCK UPDATE: Charges laid as police continue two day search!

As South Australia Police continue searching for evidence in connection to the disappearance of Gus Lamont, investigators have shockingly arrested a 75-year-old with firearm offences as a result of a previous search at Oak Park Station.

In a statement, Acting Officer in Charge of Major Crime Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Andrew Macrae said these charges are not related to Gus’ disappearance or a previous incident in October 2025 involving media attending the property.

Earlier today SAPOL confirmed officers attached to Task Force Horizon would be returning to the remote sheep station where Gus disappeared from to search for any evidence related to the case that was declared a “major crime” last month.

“Members attached to Task Force Horizon conducting enquiries into the disappearance of four-year-old Gus Lamont on 27 September 2025 have returned to Oak Park Station to continue searching for evidence,” SAPOL confirmed in a statement.

“It is anticipated that Task Force Horizon detectives will remain in the area for at least the next two days. An update on the search activities will be provided as they progress.”

Gus’ parents Jessica and Joshua are not considered suspects. (Image: Supplied)

INCONSISTENCIES AND DISCREPANCIES

Earlier this month, the officer in charge of SAPOL’s Major Crime Investigation Branch, Superintendent Darren Fielke, announced the prime suspect in the case lives on the remote sheep station 40km south of Yunta that Gus disappeared from – but stressed the boy’s parents, Jessica Murray and Joshua Lamont were not considered suspects.

During a press conference, Fielke said investigators had “identified a number of inconsistencies and discrepancies” in the information provided by Gus’s relatives – and revealed a “person who resides at Oak Park Station had withdrawn their support for police and was no longer cooperating”.

“The person who has withdrawn their cooperation is now considered a suspect in the disappearance of Gus,” Fielke said.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, Criminologist Xanthe Weston believes further announcements about the case will not come soon as police continue to conduct forensic testing on electronic devices along with a vehicle and a motorcycle that were seized from the property last month.

“We’re a long way from anyone being held to account for any aspect of Gus’ disappearance,” she said.

SAPOL have searched over 95 square kilometres. (Image: AAP)

UNDER PRESSURE

While no arrests have been made and charges have not been laid, Gus’s grandparents have hired separate criminal lawyers.

And as the investigation continues, Dr Weston believes the suspect will likely be under a lot of stress following Fielke’s press conference.

“The press conference was incredibly detailed [and] saying there is this one suspect is going to certainly put that person under pressure,” Dr Weston said.

“If somebody in the family knows something, they may well feel compelled to come forward.”

