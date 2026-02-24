GUS LAMONT BREAKING: “Our lives have been shattered,” says parents

In a heartbreaking new development, the parents of missing four-year-old Gus Lamont have issued an emotional plea for information.

“We are united in our grief,” Jess and Josh Lamont said in a statement released by SA Police on Tuesday afternoon.

Gus was last seen in September last year. (Image: SA Police)

DESPERATE FOR ANSWERS

This new statement marks the first time Jess and Josh have publicly spoken about Gus’ disappearance from her parents’ remote sheep station near Yunta in September last year.

“We are united in our search for answers about what happened to our little boy, Gus, who means everything to us,” the statement read.

“Our lives have been shattered, and every moment without him is unbearable. We know someone out there may have information.”

Since Gus was last seen on the evening of September 27, 2025, SA Police have combed through more than 60,000 hectares of land over multiple searches that have found no trace of him.

Jess and Josh are urging anyone who may know what happened to Gus is being encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers as “the smallest detail could give us the answers we so desperately need,” they wrote.

SA Police released a new picture of Gus. (Image: SA Police)

THEIR DARKEST DAYS

As the investigation nears the four-month mark, Jess and Josh took a moment thank everyone involved with the investigation, who they say have carried them through their darkest of days.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in the search for Gus,” they said. “The tireless efforts of police, emergency services, ADF personnel, volunteers, and specialists have meant more to us than we can every say.”

“To the friends, family and supporters who have shown such compassion, concern, and assisted during this heartbreaking time: thank you. Your kindness has helped carry us through the darkest days of our lives.”

“All we want is to bring Gus home and understand what has happened to our beautiful boy.”

