When veteran news presenter Liz Hayes, 68, made the announcement yesterday that she was leaving Channel 9 after more than 44 years, it shocked the industry.

A reliable source has told Woman’s Day that it can now be revealed that the seasoned broadcaster, who was the face of Nine’s flagship current affairs show Sixty Minutes for almost three decades, has all but sealed a three-year deal rumoured to be worth a whopping $2 million with rival network Seven.

Liz took to her own personal Instagram account shortly after the formal announcement, teasing her followers and telling them, “And I am hoping that you will still hang around because I am not going anywhere. I am still passionate about telling stories and I plan to tell many more,” before adding, “What hasn’t changed is the need for good stories to be told, and I will continue to tell them.”

(Credit: Getty)

The source told Woman’s Day “Nine’s loss is Seven’s big win”.

“She’s been wooed over to Seven’s own flagship current affairs show Spotlight where she joins former Sixty Minutes colleagues Liam Bartlett and Michael Usher – it’s a master stroke from Seven because with Liz on the team it means they can get themselves back to No. 1 in the brutal ratings war – for Liz and the team, nothing could be sweeter than rolling Sixty Minutes,” explains the source.

“It’s the end of an era for Liz, who many believe was appallingly treated at the end by Nine.

“But there’s plenty left in the tank and knowing Liz, one of the great storytellers, this really is the beginning of a whole new chapter.”

LEGACY AT CHANNEL 9

(Credit: Channel 9)

Liz joined Channel 9 as a reporter in 1981 and went on to present the bulletin each morning.

In 1986 she became the co-host of Today with Steve Liebmann, and ten years later joined 60 Minutes.

“When I arrived at Nine I had little more than a notebook and a typewriter, but like my new and far more experienced colleagues, I carried with me an enormous passion for telling stories,” Liz said.

“I was blessed. I had found my tribe. Even Nine’s owner at the time, Kerry Packer, seemed to carry the same passionate story telling gene.”

“Of course since then much has changed. The media world has evolved as have I. What hasn’t changed is the need for good stories to be told, and I will continue to tell them.”

“I leave Nine grateful for the decades of experience, the wonderful friendships that have endured and deeply appreciative to the many people who trusted me to tell their stories.”

MOVING TO SEVEN

(Credit: Getty)

After a 44-year stint at Channel 9, a source has told Woman’s Day that Liz will be starting a three-year deal at Seven.

It is not confirmed when Liz will be transitioning over.

