Liz Hayes’ nightmare: “Someone’s leaking stories!”

When Channel Seven announced the appointment of TV icon Liz Hayes, after a 44-year career at Channel 9, it was considered the TV coup of the year, with the highly-regarded presenter expected to be warmly welcomed by all at the channel.

And while Sunrise star Nat Barr can’t hide her excitement that such an icon like Liz, 68, is onboard at Seven, Woman’s Day can now reveal not everyone is happy that Liz is poised to become the network’s star presenter.



“Liz has been warmly welcomed into the fold by most of the Seven News and Spotlight team, especially her former Nine colleague Michael Usher, who has supported Liz since her arrival at Seven’s new Sydney studios at Eveleigh,” an insider spills.

Liz Hayes is worried someone is leaking stories. (Credit: Nine)

LIZ HAYES’ UNDERFIRE

“But there appears to be someone very close to the production line who thinks it’s okay to leak top secret programming intel, along with some rumours about Spotlight in a bid to undermine and derail her start at Seven.

“The real problem is that despite people knowing who the culprit likely is, no one is game enough to name and shame, and reveal, who is spilling all the secrets from behind the scenes.”

It comes as Liz’s Spotlight debut – an exclusive interview with former MasterChef star Jock Zonfrillo’s wife and widow Lauren Zonfrillo to mark her debut book on grief – didn’t bring in the big ratings expected, especially given the high-profile media campaign prior to the special airing.

Crisis meetings: Despite the hype, Liz’s interview with Jock Zonfrillo’s widow Lauren didn’t draw in big ratings. (Credit: Seven)

RIVAL NETWORKS

It’s believed Liz was paid a freelance fee of upwards of $20,000 for bagging the exclusive that was outranked by the network’s rival, Nine’s 60 Minutes on the night.

According to Woman’s Day’s source, crisis meetings were held this week when the highly sought-after interview didn’t move the meter like it was expected to!

“Everyone agrees that there’s a rat in the pack who is unhappy that Liz has been inserted in a top position, while there are other members of the Seven team who were in line for the job.

Jumping ship! Liz left Channel Nine and 60 Minutes after 44 years working at the network. (Credit: Nine)

A RAT IN THE PACK

“It’s also been leaked that Liz left Nine after a tumultuous relationship with 60 Minutes executive producer Kirsty Thomson and a report suggests that Liz shot the interview with Lauren for Seven’s Spotlight after previously interviewing her for Nine, who retain the original unbroadcast vision.”

And while Liz is an icon of journalist integrity, which is why Seven were determined to sign her up as Spotlight’s guest correspondent to cover the big news, it seems someone in the building may want to undermine the program.

“Whoever is leaking the dirty laundry, is playing a treacherous game,” says one Seven heavyweight, they add, “Seven’s spies on the ground have hinted they’re close to finding the culprit- everyone at Seven knows that the more bad press they get, the more it will negatively affect ratings – so they’re pulling out all stops to find them – before it’s too late!”

