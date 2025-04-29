MasterChef Australia judge and chef Jock Zonfrillo sadly passed away in April 2023, and is survived by his wife Lauren and two children Alfie and Isla.

Lauren Zonfrillo has since opened up about her journey with grief in her new book titled ‘Till Death Do Us Part’, which is due for release in May.

In an upcoming 7 News Spotlight exclusive, Liz Hayes will sit down in her 7 News Spotlight debut with Lauren to reflect on all things grief, family and seeking hope during these terrible times.

(Credit: Instagram)

Speaking on The Morning Show, Liz shares a glimpse into the interview, which unpacks what became Lauren’s devastating reality when she was holidaying in Rome with her two younger kids, the day before MasterChef was to be launched.

“It’s really painful, but not without hope story,” the renowned journalist continues.

As it is the first time Lauren has spoken out, she connected with Liz to share the journey of writing her book, and living in the public spectacle that was her husband’s death.

“It was hard for her, I think she thought she was right and ready, but I don’t think you can avoid taking yourself back to that moment. It’s just emotional and I don’t think that goes away,” Liz continued.

The sit down will air on Seven and 7plus on Sunday and will be the first time that Lauren has publicly spoken since Jock was found in a Melbourne hotel room on 30 April 2023.

“Jock’s unexpected and very public death was devastating and traumatising and in the glare of intense media speculation, and Lauren also had to grapple with why her husband had died,” Liz Hayes commented.

“She bravely opens the door to her very private and personal pain and the trauma endured by her two little children.”

Her upcoming book will dive deeper into the world of grief and navigating the tough journey of life after loss.

(Credit: Instagram)

In Lauren’s Instagram post announcing the release of the book, Lauren wrote:

“I am no psychologist — I am not even a writer. But I have written a book, Till Death Do Us Part.

“This is a book of my lived experience through traumatic loss, the kind of support that I was reaching out for in the shadows of grief, and being homesick for a life that didn’t exist anymore.

“And for those going through loss, I am writing this book so that your hands can land on it when you are reaching out in the darkness for something, anything, that might give you stability. Loz”

Till Death Do Us Part is available for pre-order now through this link. Or available in store and online 6 May 2025.

