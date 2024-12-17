MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo tragically passed away at the age of 46 on April 30, 2023.

Since his death, his wife Lauren Zonfrillo has announced the release of her book titled ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ to help others going through grief.

The pair share two children together, their son Alfie, 7 and daughter Isla, 4. Jock also was father to two teenage girls, Ava and Sophia from his first two marriages.

Lauren is the founder of an award-winning Australian marketing and communications agency, Pulse Collective, and will be releasing her first book on May 6, 2025.

The book will focus on life without Jock and learning to live with intention.

In her Instagram post announcing the release of the book, Lauren wrote:

“I am no psychologist — I am not even a writer. But I have written a book, Till Death Do Us Part.

“This is a book of my lived experience through traumatic loss, the kind of support that I was reaching out for in the shadows of grief, and being homesick for a life that didn’t exist anymore.

“And for those going through loss, I am writing this book so that your hands can land on it when you are reaching out in the darkness for something, anything, that might give you stability. Loz”

Lauren commented on her journey writing the book, saying, “I write about the physical response to trauma which has impacted my memory and my mind and body… I had our three and five year old’s who needed normal levels of parenting which, at that age, is quite a lot, and they needed extra care and nurture having to live with grief in their life.

“By building a bigger life, I was able to make grief a smaller percentage of that and create a space for happiness, and that’s where we are now.”

Following her announcement, Lauren received love and support from fans and friends in her comment section.

“❤️❤️,” from JackieO.

“What a beautiful and generous thing to do. Somewhere out there, someone has a wound in the shape of your words. ❤️❤️❤️,” added Mia Freedman.

“I can’t wait to read this. Such a strong woman and a beautiful soul.. ❤️👏,” a fan added.

Till Death Do Us Part is available for pre-order now through this link. Or available in store and online 6 May 2025.

