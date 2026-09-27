Inside Keli Lane and Kathleen Folbigg’s secret prison feud!

Kathleen Folbigg and Keli Lane both spent years locked up in Sydney’s Silverwater prison. But despite having similar convictions and protesting their innocence – which was proved in Kathleen’s case – it appears there was little camaraderie between the pair.

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In fact, newly leaked prison letters from Kathleen seem to show animosity towards Lane.

“Ms Lane has finally copped a floggin!” Kathleen, 59, wrote in a 2015 letter.

“A chick… got hold of her, laid into her. They both went to BIU [the behavioural intervention unit] again. Doesn’t sound like anyone wanted to help her out either – whoops!!”

Kathleen spent years in the same prison as Keli Lane. (Credit: Newspix)

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While there was no confirmation of this “floggin” at the time by prison authorities, Silverwater prison has long faced reports of violence between prisoners and attacks on staff. In 2017, Kathleen faced court on assault charges after punching a fellow inmate in the stomach during a time when she was “stressed” about her case’s appeal process.

Kathleen, 59, first arrived in Silverwater in 2003 while awaiting trial for killing her four children – Caleb, 19 days, Patrick, eight months, Sarah, 10 months and Laura, 18 months – between 1989 and 1999. She was found guilty but then exonerated in 2023, after an inquiry found all four children died of natural causes related to genetic mutations.

Kathleen’s prison letters were written between 2014 and 2015 to her then-partner, former police officer Gillian Dicks, 57, who, at the time, had been paroled after serving a prison sentence for child sexual abuse.

Keli continues to plead her innocence. (Credit: ABC)

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DONE HER TIME

The pair reportedly met in the prison’s isolation unit and, in one letter, Kathleen suggested they make things official.

“I’m besotted. Totally betrothed to you,” she wrote, adding, “Would you marry me Gillian? Ha… how wonderful would that be!”

Kathleen told news.com.au she ended the relationship when she discovered the true nature of Dicks’ convictions. In August, she married her childhood friend, Robert Muir.

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