Vivid Sydney 2025 is here and you don’t want to miss these unforgettable experiences

5 epic ways to celebrate the festival of lights.
Sydney Harbour Bridge illuminated for Vivid SydneyDestination NSW

It’s that time of year when Vivid Sydney lights up the night with large-scale light installations, performances, and creative events, and in 2025 it’s back bigger and better than ever before.

Not sure where to begin? From fine dining to ghost tours, here are five of the best ways to immerse yourself in Vivid this year.

(Credit: Experience Oz)

01

Premium 4 Course Dinner Cruise

from $140 (reduced from $155)

Best for: Leisurely exploration

Enjoy dinner and spectacular light shows as you relax aboard this air conditioned cruise on Sydney’s iconic harbour. With 360 degree harbour views, you can witness this spectacular Vivid displays at your leisure while dining on four delicious courses.

BOOK NOW
(Credit: Experience Oz)

02

Haunted Sydney Pub Tour & Cellar Visit

from $31 (reduced from $39)

Best for: Historic haunts and ghostly tales

Take a journey into Sydney’s past with this history tour that has a ghostly twist! You’ll learn about chilling paranormal encounters, discover the spirits of The Rocks Market and hear tales of local haunts – all against the stunning backdrop of Vivid Sydney.

BOOK NOW
(Credit: Experience Oz)

03

Vivid Sydney Lights Night Kayak Tour

from $165

Best for: An oarsome experience

Active types will love this unique opportunity to paddle under the lights of Sydney Harbour, as they watch the attractions of Vivid illuminate at dusk.

Each kayak is fitted with LED lights, with paddling sessions taking place in small groups for a duration of 90 minutes.

BOOK now
(Credit: Experience Oz)

04

Tall Ship Dinner Cruise

from $89

Best for: Seafaring adventure

Calling Captain Jack Sparrow! See the attractions of Vivid as you enjoy a delicous meal while setting sail aboard a tall ship on Sydney Harbour.

There’s wine or juice included, and plenty of photo opportunities during this 90 minute cruise.

BOOK NOW
(Credit: Experience Oz)

05

SkyFeast Sydney Tower Buffet Dinner For 2

from $280 per person

Best for: Enjoying the high life

See Vivid in all its glory from Sydney’s only revolving restaurant in the sky. With 360 degree views of the city, you’ll have a bird’s eye view of all the attractions as you sample over 30 international dishes with a dinner package for two.

BOOK nOW
Amber Bramble

