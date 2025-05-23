It’s that time of year when Vivid Sydney lights up the night with large-scale light installations, performances, and creative events, and in 2025 it’s back bigger and better than ever before.

Advertisement

Not sure where to begin? From fine dining to ghost tours, here are five of the best ways to immerse yourself in Vivid this year.

(Credit: Experience Oz) 01 Premium 4 Course Dinner Cruise from $140 (reduced from $155) Best for: Leisurely exploration Enjoy dinner and spectacular light shows as you relax aboard this air conditioned cruise on Sydney’s iconic harbour. With 360 degree harbour views, you can witness this spectacular Vivid displays at your leisure while dining on four delicious courses. BOOK NOW

(Credit: Experience Oz) 02 Haunted Sydney Pub Tour & Cellar Visit from $31 (reduced from $39) Best for: Historic haunts and ghostly tales Take a journey into Sydney’s past with this history tour that has a ghostly twist! You’ll learn about chilling paranormal encounters, discover the spirits of The Rocks Market and hear tales of local haunts – all against the stunning backdrop of Vivid Sydney. BOOK NOW

(Credit: Experience Oz) 03 Vivid Sydney Lights Night Kayak Tour from $165 Best for: An oarsome experience Active types will love this unique opportunity to paddle under the lights of Sydney Harbour, as they watch the attractions of Vivid illuminate at dusk. Each kayak is fitted with LED lights, with paddling sessions taking place in small groups for a duration of 90 minutes. BOOK now

Advertisement

(Credit: Experience Oz) 04 Tall Ship Dinner Cruise from $89 Best for: Seafaring adventure Calling Captain Jack Sparrow! See the attractions of Vivid as you enjoy a delicous meal while setting sail aboard a tall ship on Sydney Harbour. There’s wine or juice included, and plenty of photo opportunities during this 90 minute cruise. BOOK NOW

(Credit: Experience Oz) 05 SkyFeast Sydney Tower Buffet Dinner For 2 from $280 per person Best for: Enjoying the high life See Vivid in all its glory from Sydney’s only revolving restaurant in the sky. With 360 degree views of the city, you’ll have a bird’s eye view of all the attractions as you sample over 30 international dishes with a dinner package for two. BOOK nOW

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.