Black Friday is coming in a matter of weeks, meaning all our favourite brands and retailers are set to offer huge deals on a wide range of products.
Friday 29th November should be blocked out in your calendar as the date for all those important purchases and, if it isn’t already, pop Priceline on that shopping list.
Whether it’s a new set of makeup brushes you’re hoping for or a new fragrance for the summer, the retailer has it all.
And even before the Black Friday deals go up theres a great range of sale items that we’re already bargain hunter through.
If you’re chomping at the bit here are some of the best-selling and highly-rated deals Priceline has right now.
What we’d buy from the Priceline sale
01
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh EDT
from $115 (was $170) at Priceline
Best for: Summer scent
This floral-fresh scent is perfect as we transition from spring to summer. With top notes of raspberry and grapefruit as well as the scent of rose and musk, plum and cedarwood you’ll be smelling as fresh as a daisy.
Sizes: 125ml
02
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Deep Wrinkle Night Serum
from $29.99 (was $59.99) at Priceline
Best for: Wrinkle-busting
The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum is the brand’s most potent, highest concentration of pure Retinol. Validated with dermatologists, the powerful formula is scientifically proven to visibly reduce wrinkles.
Sizes: 30ml
03
Oral-B Vitality Plus Pro White Electric Toothbrush
from $29.99 (was $49.99) at Priceline
Best for: Pearly whites
Who doesn’t want white teeth at the touch of a button and this electric toothbrush delivers the goods. The dentist-inspired round headed brush surrounds each tooth for a superior clean, whitening teeth by removing surface stains. And even easier, its green bristles turn yellow signalling when to change.
Extra Features:
2 Minute Timer: Helps you brush for the dentist recommended 2 minutes.
Rechargeable battery: Lasts up to 8 days ( 2min, 2x/day).
04
Beckham Instinct
from $25 (was $60) at Priceline
Best for: Smelling sexy
This easy-to-wear, masculine fragrance is one the man in your life will love. It opens with a flash of zesty freshness and then adds some spicy cardamom. It’s sure to become a staple scent in his fragrance wardrobe.
Sizes: 75ml
05
Antipodes Joyful Hand & Body Cream
from $26.69 (was $43.99) at Priceline
Best for: Silky smooth skin
A beautifully fragranced, moisturising cream for dry skin on hands and body the organic avocado oil joins antioxidant-rich wild blackcurrant to leave skin glowing.
Sizes: 120ml
06
Cancer Council Face Day Wear Serum Hydrating SPF50+
from $14.99 (was $24.99) at Priceline
Best for: Skin protection
This ultra-lightweight, high protection sunscreen will have you covered all summer. Perfect for even sensitive skin it can be worn under makeup and protects and nourishes skin all day.
Sizes: 50ml
See all the live deals here.