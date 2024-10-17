  •  
Priceline’s Black Friday sale is coming, here’s what we’re shopping…

Our top picks to shop!
Black Friday is coming in a matter of weeks, meaning all our favourite brands and retailers are set to offer huge deals on a wide range of products.

Friday 29th November should be blocked out in your calendar as the date for all those important purchases and, if it isn’t already, pop Priceline on that shopping list.

Whether it’s a new set of makeup brushes you’re hoping for or a new fragrance for the summer, the retailer has it all.

And even before the Black Friday deals go up theres a great range of sale items that we’re already bargain hunter through.

If you’re chomping at the bit here are some of the best-selling and highly-rated deals Priceline has right now.

What we’d buy from the Priceline sale

marc jacobs daisy

01

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh EDT

from $115 (was $170) at Priceline

Best for: Summer scent

This floral-fresh scent is perfect as we transition from spring to summer. With top notes of raspberry and grapefruit as well as the scent of rose and musk, plum and cedarwood you’ll be smelling as fresh as a daisy.

Sizes: 125ml

SHOP NOW
loreal retinol

02

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Deep Wrinkle Night Serum

from $29.99 (was $59.99) at Priceline

Best for: Wrinkle-busting

The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum is the brand’s most potent, highest concentration of pure Retinol. Validated with dermatologists, the powerful formula is scientifically proven to visibly reduce wrinkles.

Sizes: 30ml

SHOP NOW
oral b toothbrush

03

Oral-B Vitality Plus Pro White Electric Toothbrush

from $29.99 (was $49.99) at Priceline

Best for: Pearly whites

Who doesn’t want white teeth at the touch of a button and this electric toothbrush delivers the goods. The dentist-inspired round headed brush surrounds each tooth for a superior clean, whitening teeth by removing surface stains. And even easier, its green bristles turn yellow signalling when to change.

Extra Features:

2 Minute Timer: Helps you brush for the dentist recommended 2 minutes.

Rechargeable battery: Lasts up to 8 days ( 2min, 2x/day).

SHOP NOW
david beckham instinct

04

Beckham Instinct

from $25 (was $60) at Priceline

Best for: Smelling sexy

This easy-to-wear, masculine fragrance is one the man in your life will love. It opens with a flash of zesty freshness and then adds some spicy cardamom. It’s sure to become a staple scent in his fragrance wardrobe.

Sizes: 75ml

SHOP NOW
antipodes

05

Antipodes Joyful Hand & Body Cream

from $26.69 (was $43.99) at Priceline

Best for: Silky smooth skin

A beautifully fragranced, moisturising cream for dry skin on hands and body the organic avocado oil joins antioxidant-rich wild blackcurrant to leave skin glowing.

Sizes: 120ml

SHOP NOW
cancer council

06

Cancer Council Face Day Wear Serum Hydrating SPF50+

from $14.99 (was $24.99) at Priceline

Best for: Skin protection

This ultra-lightweight, high protection sunscreen will have you covered all summer. Perfect for even sensitive skin it can be worn under makeup and protects and nourishes skin all day.

Sizes: 50ml

SHOP NOW

See all the live deals here.

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

