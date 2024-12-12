Pia Whitesell has come a long way since her Home and Away days as Katarina Chapman, and a statement couldn’t be more true after the actress showed off her million-dollar mansion in the US.

The actress took to Instagram stories to show off her newly decorated driveway lined with lush olive trees, featuring hundreds of fairy lights for Christmas.

“I think I may keep it like this forever,” she wrote on the video.

We couldn’t help but wonder, if her driveway looks that lavish – what does the rest of her US home look like?

Pia resides in one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods, Holmby Hills in Los Angeles with her multi-millionaire Hollywood agent husband, Patrick Whitesell, 59, who she reportedly married in secret in 2021.

The Australian model lived in Sydney, but relocated to LA following their wedding with her two sons, Isaiah and Lennox from previous relationships.

The LA mansion spans over 19,000 square feet, and features everything a millionaire would possibly need, including a resort-style swimming pool and even its very own maids’ quarters.

It also sits on more than 1.35 acres of land.

The home is reportedly worth $57 million in Australian dollars, and was originally built for TV executive Aaron Spelling who sadly passed, and his now-widow Candy Spelling.

Prior to moving in as newlyweds at the time, Pia and Patrick also gave the home an extensive Tuscan-style makeover with countless renovations taking place. While this was happening, they resided in an oceanfront property in Malibu.

The renovations included a security system, gated driveway with guaranteed privacy. Meanwhile, inside includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four powder rooms, ornate high ceilings, fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, library, home theatre and a smaller guest house on the grounds.

The mansion, otherwise known as the Mapleton Estate also features lemon and pomegranate trees, koi ponds, and gardens reminiscent of the Italian countryside.

