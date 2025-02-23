Pia Miller’s career began when she landed the iconic Dolly Magazine model search, and she became a household name in Australia when she lit up our screens on Home and Away.
While her professional life went from success to success at times, her personal life wasn’t always easy.
At 19 years old, she had to put her modelling career on hold when she gave birth to her first son Isaiah Loyola.
Then in 2005, her most high-profile relationship began when she met AFL footballer Brad Miller, and they welcomed a son called Lennox in 2006.
During an interview with Elle Magazine, she spoke about the struggle of balancing motherhood and her career.
“I was in my late teens caring for a baby, working, bringing him to shoots and worrying that maybe I was damaging him in some way while everyone else was out finding themselves or whatever,” said the now 41-year-old.
“But somehow I don’t feel like I missed out because as soon as the boys were older, I got a presenting job with Qantas and was able to see the world that way. Then I landed my Home and Away role so it’s all worked out, just in a different order.”
Pia and Brad divorced in 2005 and though she was engaged to Tyson Mullane after her first husband, the model didn’t find lasting love until she met multimillionaire Patrick Whitesell, 60, a highly sought-after agent to the stars and counts Matt Damon and Hugh Jackman as clients.
The two were first linked in August 2019 and made their public debut soon after at a Los Angeles Halloween party.
By November 2020, the two were engaged and in May the following year, New Idea reported that they tied the knot in a no-expense-spared wedding.
Aside from pictures on Pia’s Instagram, the couple keeps their relationship relatively private.
The couple impressed the crowd after walking the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party where Pia sparkled in a glamorous black sequined dress (above).
In 2025, Pia and Patrick celebrated their fourth anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, they jetted of to a five-star getaway.
See the gallery below for the couple’s most loved-up moments.
Pia and her husband attended a wedding together in Mexico.
They had a great time living it up together under the party lights.
They looked loved-up while in Miami.
Even though they’re surrounded by A-listers they’re each other’s biggest fans.
“Hey husby. I love you 🤍.”
Although they’re a private couple, Pia loves to share cosy pictures with the love of her life.
“Two Ps in a pod ☺️❤️,” she gushed.
For Patrick’s birthday she shared a lengthy caption about why she loves him.
“For the magnificent person that you are & all the grace & joy that you bring – I wish you the most wonderful
& happiest of birthdays. May your day be as lovely as you! 🔗 feliz cumpleaños mi amor!! 🤍,” she wrote.
They’re always taking snaps at the most luxurious locations.
Pia finally shared a picture from her wedding reception, and her Mrs Whitesell jacket is precious.
Patrick is close with Pia’s sons Isaiah and Lennox and she captioned this family snap, “Happiest ❤️❤️❤️.”