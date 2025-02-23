Pia Miller’s career began when she landed the iconic Dolly Magazine model search, and she became a household name in Australia when she lit up our screens on Home and Away.

Advertisement

While her professional life went from success to success at times, her personal life wasn’t always easy.

At 19 years old, she had to put her modelling career on hold when she gave birth to her first son Isaiah Loyola.

Then in 2005, her most high-profile relationship began when she met AFL footballer Brad Miller, and they welcomed a son called Lennox in 2006.

During an interview with Elle Magazine, she spoke about the struggle of balancing motherhood and her career.

Advertisement

“I was in my late teens caring for a baby, working, bringing him to shoots and worrying that maybe I was damaging him in some way while everyone else was out finding themselves or whatever,” said the now 41-year-old.

“But somehow I don’t feel like I missed out because as soon as the boys were older, I got a presenting job with Qantas and was able to see the world that way. Then I landed my Home and Away role so it’s all worked out, just in a different order.”

Loading the player...

Pia and Brad divorced in 2005 and though she was engaged to Tyson Mullane after her first husband, the model didn’t find lasting love until she met multimillionaire Patrick Whitesell, 60, a highly sought-after agent to the stars and counts Matt Damon and Hugh Jackman as clients.

The two were first linked in August 2019 and made their public debut soon after at a Los Angeles Halloween party.

Advertisement

By November 2020, the two were engaged and in May the following year, New Idea reported that they tied the knot in a no-expense-spared wedding.

Aside from pictures on Pia’s Instagram, the couple keeps their relationship relatively private.

The couple impressed the crowd after walking the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party where Pia sparkled in a glamorous black sequined dress (above).

Advertisement

In 2025, Pia and Patrick celebrated their fourth anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, they jetted of to a five-star getaway.

See the gallery below for the couple’s most loved-up moments.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use