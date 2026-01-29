5 back-to-school hacks to save time and money

As Aussie kids get set to return to school after the summer holidays, savvy parents everywhere are finding clever ways to make the process easier – and cheaper.

Advertisement

In 2026, it’s all about working smarter, not harder, to ensure the back-to-school grind is anything but.

From food prep to carpooling and uniform trades, here are five hacks to set you on the course to success.

From meal prepping to uniform swaps, get the new school year off to a successful start. (Credit: Supplied)

Get involved in uniform swaps

Kids outgrow uniforms faster than you can blink, and there are only so many hems that can be let down before a new uniform is a must.

Advertisement

While passing clothes down to younger family members is a given, why stop there?

Gather your fellow parents and organise a uniform swap rather than forking out for a whole new outfit you’ll just have to replace time and again.

Plenty of schools have their own second-hand uniform shops where, for little more than a gold coin donation, uniforms can be traded in.

Check out official school Facebook pages, local community Facebook groups, Facebook Marketplace or Gumtree for uniform swaps or why not set up your own?

Advertisement

For basics, like shirts, skirts, pants and socks, Kmart, Target, Best & Less and Lowes are great alternatives to the school’s uniform shop to keep costs low.

If you must buy new clothing, stationary, lunch boxes or backpacks, then try to do so in the off-season, making the most of sales where possible.

Uniform swaps are a great way to save money with kids quickly outgrowing clothes. (Credit: Getty Images)

Don’t scrimp on labels

There’s nothing worse than the kids losing clothes, lunch boxes and more just days into a new school term.

Advertisement

Prepare for the inevitable with labels to ensure that misplaced items quickly find their way back to you.

Order in bulk and make sure labels are waterproof, microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe.

Oh, and make sure your child knows their full name if that’s what is on the label – you’d be surprised how often little ones can’t recognise their written name, especially if known by a nickname.

Stocking up on supplies such as stationary during sales is a must for any savvy parent. (Credit: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Meal prep like a champ

Save money and ensure kids are eating healthily by preparing lunch box snacks that can be made in bulk and frozen.

Better still, get the kids involved and make an activity out of baking and cooking together.

Savoury muffins and quiches are a great way to increase vegetable intake while still being delicious.

Put extras in zip-lock bags and freeze them for quick and easy snacks that will last the week.

Advertisement

Similarly, prep healthy dinners in bulk for the week that can be frozen to take the stress out of what to make after a long day at work.

Your bank account and your body will thank you!

Batch making tasty and healthy meals that can be frozen and packed into lunch boxes is a great money- and time-saving tip. (Credit: Getty Images)

Organise carpools

If daily school drop-offs and pick-ups are difficult to juggle with work schedules or other commitments, chances are you’re not alone.

Advertisement

Chat with fellow class parents and see if you can share the load.

Enroll the kids in afterschool activities with their friends and rotate carpool duties.

Gather three other kids and you’ll have the perfect carload – plus three other sets of parents to pitch in.

Remember, it takes a village to raise children and there’s nothing wrong with asking for help.

Advertisement

Get together with other parents and organise a carpool schedule for school drop-off and pick-up, and after school activities. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stock up on presents

Back to school means an influx of birthday party invites.

Especially at the start of the year, when kids who had birthdays during the holidays often choose to celebrate with their school pals.

Shopping online and making the most of pre- and post-Christmas sales will not only save you money but will save your sanity and eliminate hours spent fighting the crowds at the shops for last-minute gifts.

Advertisement

Stock up on gender-neutral presents like fun stationary, LEGO, board games and books, along with wrapping paper and cards, that you can rotate through when the occasion arises.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.