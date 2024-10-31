3 learning and development skills kids learn from train play

Watching your toddler or preschooler learn and flourish is magical. In a world where screens are a constant part of life, a Thomas & Friends™ train or set offers children a hands-on way to play, learn, and develop.

The Thomas & Friends™ brand helps kids learn social and developmental skills in a fun and engaging way. Through toy train play, families can embark on an exciting journey of discovery as kids navigate life’s new experiences through friendship and stories.

We know that playing with stimulating toys has a positive impact on a child’s learning, but we were intrigued to learn that toy trains are particularly effective. The Thomas & Friends™ “Laying Tracks to Success: A Thomas & Friends™ Train Play Study”, led by recognised play expert, Dr. Salim Hashmi from King’s College London, shows that through joint play, kids can develop skills that can help them blossom into confident, imaginative, and adaptable individuals – what more could you want as a parent?

It’s a reassuring feeling knowing that your little one can be set up for success when tackling the new challenges of starting pre-school, making new friends and learning exciting things! The benefits of train play are aplenty, and we take a further look below:

1. Encouraging social interaction

Encourage kids to foster their social skills when playing with Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends My First Knapford Station and Thomas & Friends My First Push Along Engine Assorted range. The perfect option for kids to enter the exciting world of train play, having fun along the way, and make lasting memories with friends and family.

When playing with toy trains in a safe environment, kids may feel encouraged to explore collaborative play. Engaging in playtime with family members and other children can help foster essential social skills such as communication, negotiation and turn-taking. Through joint-play experiences, children can practice how to work together towards common goals. Mirroring real-life social dynamics helps lay a strong basis for developing healthy relationships and understanding social situations as they blossom and grow.

Train play encourages kids to learn how to make new friends and nurture relationships. (Image: Supplied)

2. Teamwork makes the dreamwork

Playing with toy trains can help cultivate collaborative and cooperative skills as children work together to decide how to play and build the tracks. Through imaginative play with others, they can learn to communicate effectively, share responsibilities and achieve common goals.

Building these skills in a low-pressure, relaxed learning environment are building blocks for harmonious interactions and successful teamwork as kids move into school and progress throughout life.

With the Thomas & Friends™ toys range, parents can also get in on the action, connect with playtime on a deeper and more stimulating level and encourage collaboration – we know you want to!

Collaboration and cooperation are full steam ahead when playing with Thomas & Friends™ toys. (Image: Supplied)

3. Conquer any obstacle

Playing with toy trains can encourage pretend play, which has been found to improve children’s executive function. With Thomas & Friends™ products or toys, kids can learn the importance of planning, self-control, as well as boost memory and attention, which are all key to solving problems. There’s no better feeling than seeing your little ones enjoying playtime, knowing it is also having a positive impact on their capacity for critical thinking.

Nothing feels better than solving a problem, particularly when the whole family has fun doing so! (Image: Supplied)

Need we say anymore? Get stuck in with train play action with the Thomas & Friends™ range for only good times ahead!

